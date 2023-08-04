Today is Aug. 4, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

The former president appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington’s federal courthouse two days after being indicted by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Of the three criminal cases he's facing, the most recent charges are especially historic since they focus on Trump's efforts as president to subvert the will of voters and obstruct the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. His refusal to accept defeat and his lies about widespread election fraud helped fuel the violent riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who is now the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, sat stern-faced with his hands folded, shaking his head at times as he conferred with an attorney and occasionally glancing around the courtroom as his court appearance began. He stood up to enter his “not guilty” plea, answered perfunctory questions from the judge and thanked her at the conclusion of the arraignment.

His appearance Thursday unfolded — as will the rest of the case — in a downtown courthouse between the Capitol and the White House and in a building where more than 1,000 of the Capitol rioters have been charged by the Justice Department, which last November appointed Smith to lead a probe into the role of Trump and his allies in the events of that day.

The campaign to pass the measure that would provide property tax relief to homeowners and commercial business owners through diverting TABOR refunds is off to a strong fundraising start in the last month.

An issue committee registered to back Preposition HH, the measure Democrats passed in the 2023 legislative session, has raised more than $360,000, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's campaign finance database.

Almost all of it came from either wealthy Coloradans or organizations with ties to Democrats, including Gov. Jared Polis.

The ballot question will ask voters this November for permission to raise what's called the Referendum C cap by 1% and keep that additional revenue for a 10-year period. That would generate about $167 million per year, which, in turn, would be funneled to local governments to hold them "harmless" from reductions in property tax revenue, as well as boost funding for K-12 education.

Voters in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District have gotten used to primaries before electing their congressional representatives.

The sprawling district, covering most of the Western Slope and parts of Southern Colorado, could feature Colorado's marquee 2024 race, with Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert seeking reelection to a third term as the former owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle defends one of just a handful of toss-up seats nationwide.

The Democrat who narrowly lost to Boebert last year, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch, is hoping for a rematch. He jumped out to a big fundraising lead over the incumbent in the first half of this year, hauling in nearly three times as much as Boebert and finishing the most recent quarter with more than $1 million more in the bank.

But Frisch's path to the Democratic nomination got more complicated last week, when Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout threw her hat in the ring.

Two other Democrats have been in the race for months, including one, Gunnison veterinarian Debby Burnett, who sought the nomination in 2022 but failed to make the primary ballot. First-time candidate Russ Andrews is challenging Boebert in the GOP primary, though she has yet to acknowledge his candidacy.

McAuliffe International — under the watch of recently-fired school principal Kurt Dennis — has had an “incarceration room” where students, likely those with disabilities, were locked inside, Denver Public Schools board members said on Thursday.

Dennis' lawyer rejected the board members' characterization of the room.

In a press conference, Denver School Board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson said that a “courageous” whistleblower brought it to his attention this week.

“Students do not go to prison when they walk up at 8 a.m. They go to school,” Anderson said.

Anderson added, “That was not a de-escalation room, that was a prison.”

The matter is being investigated by DPS and was referred to the Denver Police Department, Anderson added.

Days after President Joe Biden selected Colorado Springs as the permanent home for Space Command, an Alabama lawmaker on Thursday threatened to subpoena top military officials for documents related to the decision.

The threat followed days of celebration by Colorado lawmakers who declared victory after tussling with Alabama since 2021 over the command. In his final days in office, former President Donald Trump said in a radio interview he single handedly picked Huntsville, Ala., as the permanent home for the command.

Space Command employs about 1,200 people locally from all service branches and will support numerous high-paying jobs, including defense contractors, making it a valuable asset to the community.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., sent an outraged letter Thursday to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and U.S. Space Command leader Gen. James Dickinson demanding that they release documents related to the command's headquarters and mission requirements.

"Your refusal to abide by the Committee’s repeated requests for responsive documents and transcribed interviews can only be considered obfuscation and purposeful delay, highlighted by the fact that the basing decision was decided while the Committee’s requests are outstanding. This is unacceptable," the letter stated. "It now appears you have something to hide."