Today is June 9, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.

The indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if he's convicted.

But it also has enormous political implications, potentially upending a Republican presidential primary that Trump had been dominating and testing anew the willingness of GOP voters and party leaders to stick with a now twice-indicted candidate who could face still more charges. And it sets the stage for a sensational trial centered on claims that a man once entrusted to safeguard the nation's most closely guarded secrets willfully, and illegally, hoarded sensitive national security information.

The Justice Department did not immediately confirm the indictment publicly. But two people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to discuss it publicly said the indictment included seven criminal counts. One of those people said Trump's lawyers were contacted by prosecutors shortly before he announced on his Truth Social platform that he had been indicted.

What a year it's been for the seven states of the Colorado River basin.

It began when Camille Touton, commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, told a U.S. Senate committee she would seek reductions of as many as four million acre-feet from those seven states, in order to shore up the nation's two largest reservoirs and their ability to generate hydropower.

But ultimately, the bureau was willing to accept a three million acre-foot reduction from the three lower basin states, instead of the larger ask from a year ago.

In a Thursday interview with Colorado Politics, Touton said the smaller-than-expected cuts to Colorado River use came down to the state of hydrology from last year to this year, with a wetter winter that she called an "unexpected gift."

But there's also the reality of the situation, she said. Most of those reductions will be "front-loaded" by the end of 2024, but what it does is give time for conversations about the future, including the 2026 negotiations around basin operations.

The bureau, along with the lower basin states, will be carefully watching how this round of reductions performs and protects the system, Touton said, in response to a question about further reductions before 2026.

The candidates who won or lost their races in Denver's just-concluded municipal election weren't the only winners and losers on June 6.

Now that the votes are counted, Mayor-elect Mike Johnston is mobilizing his transition team, while runner-up Kelly Brough is considering what's next.

But before the dust settles, we wanted to take stock of some other political winners and losers — and one result that was closer to a draw.

An effort to update Colorado's ticketing statues for the first time since 2008 was shut down in the 11th hour on Tuesday.

Gov. Jared Polis vetoed Senate Bill 60, which would have prohibited many common practices in the event ticket industry, classifying them as “deceptive trade practices." This included banning “speculative ticketing,” in which companies resell tickets they do not yet own and customers are often not guaranteed to receive the tickets they purchase.

If made law, the bill would have also required ticket sellers to disclose total costs upfront, prohibited raising prices once a ticket has been selected for purchase, and banned resellers from using similar web designs or URLs to falsely present as an event’s official ticket seller, among other changes.

"Colorado has one of the most successful concert and venue sectors in the United States ... the bar for any changes to laws in this area is very high," Polis said in his veto letter. "There are some significant problems with the bill that risk upsetting the successful entertainment ecosystem in Colorado."

ACLU of Colorado's long-time public policy director, Denise Maes, has a new gig in President Joe Biden's administration.

Maes is now the regional administrator in the U.S. General Services Administration for regions five, six and eight — covering 16 states, including Colorado. Her appointment is effective as of Tuesday.

"I am extremely honored to be tapped by President Biden to serve in his administration," Maes said. "GSA is an amazing organization, working daily to provide products, services and solutions that enable our government to deliver services to the American people. I will work tirelessly to deliver on this mission."

The GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing real estate, overseeing contracts and delivering technology services.