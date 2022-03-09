The Colorado General Assembly Wednesday paid formal tribute Wednesday to a longtime lobbyist for the Department of Labor and Employment.
But Pat Teegarden was so much more than that, said lawmakers who counted him as a friend.
Tributes to lobbyists are uncommon but have happened in the past; statutes have been named for them and the 2005 memorial service for one longtime lobbyist, Frank "Pancho" Hays was held in the Old Supreme Court chambers.
The tribute to Teegarden on Wednesday was one-of-a-kind, in part because so many outside the chambers also paid their respects by wearing a "Be Like Pat" sticker. A dozen family members attended the tribute.
Teegarden, 68, died Feb. 5 after a brief illness.
Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County, his voice at times breaking, said most of the memorials and the people remembered are former members of the Senate.
"This is a well-deserved exception to that. Pat Teegarden was every bit my equal in this building and my friend," he said.
"Teegarden was something different, something special," Holbert continued, adding that anyone who came in contact with him knew his incredible ability to convey compassion and wanting to help. He poured himself into solving the problems thousands of Coloradans had with the Department of Labor and Employment, Holbert said.
It's easy for people to assume that those who work for government aren't passionate, don't solve problems quickly or move quickly, Holbert explained. Not true for Pat - he cared for everyone, he added.
To Teegarden's family, Holbert said "thank you for giving so much of him to the people of Colorado" and to the lawmakers at the Capitol "I can't make him better, but he sure made me better," Holbert said through tears.
Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, came up with the "Be Like Pat" sticker, and said she was swarmed outside the Senate chamber by people who wanted those stickers. To "be like Pat" is to smile more, to offer grace always to everyone, to find humor and share it, and to do the work for the impact and not the glory, Winter said. "Find what makes you happy and do more of it. He showed up everyday and saw the good in everyone."
Teegarden ran into Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail and her husband, Shad Murib, at a Rockies game one day. "You don't want to hear 'senator!' shouted" at you, she said; they were just wanting time to relax. Teegarden came bounding down from a couple of rows above, saying "you guys look great! I need to take a picture!"
He took the picture, turned away, and half hopped back to his seat, with that wide grin and hair that always had a plan of its own, Donovan said. As he left, Donovan recounted that she told Murib "what a good guy!" She repeated that on Wednesday: "what a good guy."
The tribute noted that Teegarden was known as one of the kindest, most honorable people working for state government.
As a skier, he was once described as an "elegant, unmade bed" on the slopes, the tribute said. That drew laughs in the House.
Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, said Teegarden was one of the first legislative liaisons she met. He had a true interest in getting to know people, she said. "There's not one of you who didn't get his help with constituents;" anything they needed, he would figure out how to help, she said.
"He was the most loved and adored man who has ever walked in this building," she said to the Teegarden family.
The people of Colorado don't know it, but they will miss him very much, said House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland.
Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield, said the news of Teegarden's death was a complete gut punch. Gray said he knew something was wrong when the always available Teegarden didn't respond to a text message. "What he proved to all of us is that you can do these jobs" whether as a lawmaker or lobbyist, "with kindness and integrity and responsibility...and compassion that makes people feel better about being here."
The family plans to hold a public memorial service later in the spring.
