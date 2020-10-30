Below are the answers to the Oct. 20, 2020, Trail Mix: Twenty Questions for 2020 quiz. Here's a link to take the quiz:
1. D. Even though John Elway has been routinely mentioned as a possible candidate whenever there's a top-ticket opening on the Colorado ballot, he's a Republican, and his name didn't come up for Gardner's seat. Of course, there's always governor or senator in 2022 ...
2. C. The tiny Approval Voting Party quickly moved up to official minor political party status in October 2019 — allowing the party to nominate candidates directly to the ballot — following its designation a year earlier as a "qualified political organization." That allows Coloradans to affiliate with the party when they register to vote. It joins the Libertarians, the Greens, the American Constitution Party and the Unity Party.
3. C. There's little love lost between Bennet and Cruz, who welcomed his Senate colleague to the presidential field with an acerbic tweet calling the Democrat's bid "a Seinfeld campaign — about nothing — that typifies the Left’s empty rage in 2020."
Cruz continued: "In a decade in the Senate, he’s done very little ... but he did stomp his foot & yell at me on Senate floor (which he features in fundraising emails)."
4. A. The 24-ounce water bottle, featuring a rendition of a sobbing Cruz, cost $12 and memorialized a line in Bennet's speech, which lambasted the Texas Republican for decrying the 2019 government shutdown under President Trump after fomenting the 2013 shutdown under President Obama. Thundered Bennet: "These crocodile tears that the senator from Texas is crying ... are too hard for me to take."
5. B. Buck cheered on a passel of 2019 recalls aimed at Democratic legislators over their support for several progressive bills signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis, who faced a bumbling recall of his own last year and is facing one again this year. None of the recall efforts came close to gathering the required number of signatures, leading some Republicans to suggest that the GOP could better spend its resources and energy getting candidates elected in the first place.
6. B. After Tipton signed onto legislation to ensure his district had access to COVID-19 relief funds, Boebert tied her primary rival to The Squad, the group of young, progressive House Democrats led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC. The first-term New Yorker is a particular obsession for Boebert, who said when she first announced her run that she was aiming to be the conservative "antidote to AOC."
7. A. Trump, who wasn't happy the Oscar went to "Parasite," wondered aloud whatever happened to sweeping cinematic sensations like "Gone With the Wind" and "Sunset Boulevard."
8. B. Hickenlooper's tale of taking his mom to a porno wasn't new — he told it in his memoir, "The Opposite of Woe" — but it hadn't been broadcast to such a large audience and proved to be an unusual introduction to the national stage for the former geologist-turned-brewpub pioneer.
9. B.
10. C. (It's a quote from an 1899 speech delivered by Teddy Roosevelt.)
11. A.
12. D.
13. B. Boebert didn't distance herself from the QAnon conspiracy until after she won the nomination, and her political opponents haven't let her forget it.
14. C. While Hickenlooper made clear in the unearthed video he was talking about ancient slave ships, the timing of the video's release coincided with the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the nation.
15. B. Stressing that the organization goes to great lengths to avoid politics, the Colorado AAA office asked Gardner's team to remove the iconic red logo when it showed up in about a half second's worth of incidental footage in the candidate's ad. Within a day or so, a new version of the ad — with the logo blurred beyond recognition — was on the air.
16. B. Boebert's comparison of the family-separation policy at the border to an incident when she spent a short time behind bars after failing to pay a traffic ticket drew sharp criticism.
17. D. Fenberg is the only lawmaker who hasn't portrayed Gardner in debate rehearsals.
18. C. Sanders has yet to appear in a Gardner TV ad, though mailers from Republicans and independent expenditure groups frequently feature the democratic socialist, warning that the former presidential candidate — who won this year's Colorado primary — has taken over the Democratic Party.
19. B. Gardner's bill, introduced this summer, was derided by health care experts as toothless, though the Republican insisted it was merely the first iteration of what could be a more evolved policy once it made its way through the legislative process.
20. There is no right answer to this question, because all four happened during a brief span on the first night of October. Later that night, the Trump administration would announce that the president and first lady had also tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 as the extent of what turned out to be a White House outbreak began to emerge.
