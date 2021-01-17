These are members of the House who were elected to Senate seats for the new General Assembly:

SEN. SONYA JAQUEZ LEWIS, D-Longmont

Senate District 17: Parts of Boulder County, including Longmont and Lafayette

Replaces Mike Foote, D-Lafayette

SEN. JANET BUCKNER, D-Aurora

Senate District 28: Southern Aurora

Replaces term-limited Nancy Todd, D-Aurora

SEN. JAMES COLEMAN, D-Aurora

Senate District 33: Eastern Denver County

Replaces Angela Williams, D-Denver, who chose not to run for re-election

SEN. LARRY LISTON, R-Colorado Springs

Senate District 10: Eastern Colorado Springs

Replaces term-limited Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs

