These are members of the House who were elected to Senate seats for the new General Assembly:
SEN. SONYA JAQUEZ LEWIS, D-Longmont
Senate District 17: Parts of Boulder County, including Longmont and Lafayette
Replaces Mike Foote, D-Lafayette
SEN. JANET BUCKNER, D-Aurora
Senate District 28: Southern Aurora
Replaces term-limited Nancy Todd, D-Aurora
SEN. JAMES COLEMAN, D-Aurora
Senate District 33: Eastern Denver County
Replaces Angela Williams, D-Denver, who chose not to run for re-election
SEN. LARRY LISTON, R-Colorado Springs
Senate District 10: Eastern Colorado Springs
Replaces term-limited Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs
