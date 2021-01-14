The Colorado Politics team offers context and analysis to the opening day remarks from House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021. To see the annotations, courtesy of the web software Hypothes.is, click through the highlighted areas of text.
Click the links to see annotations of speeches from Senate President Leroy Garcia, Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert and Speaker of the House Alec Garnett.
(Note: If you are not seeing the annotations, click this link here and the page will reload.)
Mr. Speaker, congratulations. All of you, even those who are here newly, know me. You know that actually, the tenor of the majority leader’s comments strike to my heart too.
But I will tell you this, it is important, that as we say, the minority has a role to play. The majority gets their way, we say, and the minority has their say. You will find that is actually (the) truth. There are a lot of times when we stand up and say, “Hold on, are we sure we want to do this?”
Mr. Speaker, I appreciate your leadership, and I appreciate your bipartisanship. Honestly, we’ve seen that over the years. I call attention to that because that’s what’s so important in this room. I call attention to it specifically because the thing we just did, to raise our hands and swear an oath to the Constitution is heavy, and sacred, and applies the same way to all of us.
There are things in this world that divide us. There are things in this world that make us make that choice, one way or the other. We all kind of want to have the choice, whether it’s this kind of spaghetti or that kind of spaghetti, whether it’s a Republican or Democrat for speaker, we all want a choice.
But the things that bind us are so much stronger. I was recounting to somebody this morning. I have had the blessing and honor to represent the constituents of Loveland, Colorado, in this House for four years, going on my fifth year now,
It hit me, the very first day I came to the Capitol, I had been to the Secretary of State, I wanted to see what the Capitol was about. Just as a person walking in the door. Where are the bathrooms? I walked up the grand staircase and stopped at the top and choked up. This is a big deal. This is an enormous responsibility and a big deal you are embarking on.
I got elected and came down, but two years ago, it hit me harder. I was waiting at the elevator on the first floor. You know opening day; it’s busy and the elevators are going crazy. Rep. Sirota was there with her kids. They were standing here, they were kind of ‘let’s get going.’ I knelt down and said, “Your mom is about to do the coolest thing you’ve ever seen. She's going into our office, this incredible room, and raise her right hand and she's going to swear an oath to uphold the Colorado Constitution and the United States. And that’s an incredibly momentous, amazing thing she gets to do.” I will never forget that moment. Because that’s what this is.
I don’t care if my counterparts belong to a different party. I care that they are here to represent their constituents. I care that we are here to shepherd the state of Colorado through one of the hardest times this state has ever seen. I pledge to all of you I will work hard at that, I will work hard to honor my colleagues across the aisle. I will also pledge to you that I will hold your feet to the fire, [to say] “Hold on, there might be a better way to do that.” We do that out of respect, out of love and genuinely out of respect for the institution of this legislature.
The institution of this legislature is something that will outlive all of us. We have this tiny moment in time. What we get to do is put our brand in this moment of time. We get to play a part in a span of time that this legislature serves.
We serve at the will of the people of Colorado.
Congratulations. I am so proud of every single one of you. You all did things that nobody else wants to do. You went and knocked doors, you talked to people you’ve never met before. You made phone calls. You sent postcards. You stood up for what you believe.
You stood up for what you believe. Congratulations. Welcome to the People’s House.
