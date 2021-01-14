The Colorado Politics team offers context and analysis to the opening day remarks from Speaker of the House Alec Garnett, D-Denver, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021. To see the annotations, courtesy of the web software Hypothes.is, click through the highlighted areas of text.
Click the links to see annotations of speeches from Senate President Leroy Garcia, Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert and House Minority Leader Hugh McKean.
(Note: If you are not seeing the annotations, click this link here and the page will reload.)
--
Good morning, one and all and welcome to the first regular session of the 73rd General Assembly.
This doesn’t feel like the opening days that we’re used to. There’s a lot less pomp and circumstance and a lot more plexiglass and hand sanitizer. Our families and friends aren’t here to celebrate with us for the most part as we kick off our hard work on behalf of our constituents.
As much as I know we’re eager to get this session started in full, today we meet to take care of our constitutional obligations and only the most pressing matters at hand.
Minority Leader McKean and I have agreed that the responsible thing is to postpone the typical long-winded speeches that have come to characterize our opening days. While there will be a time to outline our party’s vision for Colorado and our caucus priorities going into the new session, today is not that day.
I would be remiss, however, if I did not take this opportunity to welcome, congratulate the new members who will be sworn in for the first time today. Every one of you worked hard and earned the seats you sit in today.
Every one of you has received the trust and support of your communities, and I know none of you will take that responsibility lightly. Regardless of your party I’m proud to call all of you colleagues and peers. I look forward to working with you to build back a stronger Colorado.
I know by the end of this session I will be able to call all of you friends. Some of my closest friends in this building are some of those I have the least in common with politically.
New members, you’re beginning your terms in office during a pivotal time in American political history. As if the pandemic and economic recession weren’t enough, last week we witnessed the violent attempt to subvert our democracy that claimed the lives of five Americans, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.
As I watched the images of our democratic institutions being desecrated and threatened I felt many things. I felt rage and horror and sadness. Much more than that I felt profound pride in the work we do in this building. I felt the full weight of responsibility I have as a public servant and a steward of democracy.
As I watched the images, for almost 250 years our democracy has been protected by Americans from every walk of life, every political persuasion and background who share a common belief in the promise of a government by the people and for the people. As lawmakers we have the privilege to serve our communities, and it truly is a privilege to craft the future of our beloved state and to ensure the continuity of this great American experiment.
Here in Colorado our legislative body has a long and rich tradition of honoring our democratic principles through cooperation and decorum. We may have our differences, but when we disagree, we do so respectfully in the House chambers, in our committee rooms, and anytime state business is being done we strive to embody the camaraderie and dignity Coloradans have come to expect of all of us.
This year, with so many hardworking Coloradans struggling to make ends meet, so many small businesses working harder than ever to keep the doors open and everyone worrying about the health and safety of their loved ones, the stakes are higher than ever. If we are to do right by the people who elected us we’ll have to work harder and more cooperatively. I have no doubt we’ll get the job done.
