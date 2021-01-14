The Colorado Politics team offers context and analysis to the opening day remarks from Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021. To see the annotations, courtesy of the web software Hypothes.is, click through the highlighted areas of text.
Click the links to see annotations of speeches from Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, Speaker of the House Alec Garnett and House Minority Leader Hugh McKean.
(Note: If you are not seeing the annotations, click this link here and the page will reload.)
Madam president pro tempore, Mr. Majority Leader, Mr. Minority Leader, friends, loved ones, honored guests.
Good morning and welcome back to the Senate.
To our re-elected senators, congratulations on your hard-fought campaigns and well-earned victories. Your tireless work stood the test, and your constituents reaffirmed their confidence in your representation.
Sens. Bridges, Fields, Gardner, Ginal, Hansen, Moreno, Priola, Rankin, Smallwood, Zenzinger, we are honored to have you return to this body and look forward to your continued work with us.
To our newly elected senators, welcome. Your communities have sent you to represent them during a time unlike any other, trusting you to put their well-being above your own, their priorities above party politics. And expect you will treat this chamber with the honor and respect it requires and add to our long-standing tradition of cooperation and dutiful deliberation.
Sens. Buckner, Coleman, Jaquez Lewis, Kirkmeyer, Kolker, Liston, Simpson, I hope this chamber will be stronger because of your presence.
This past year has been one of the most difficult times in living memory.
After almost 10 months of isolation, fear, loss and burnout, we are a community changed.
People’s jobs have disappeared, their life savings bled dry, and their lives thrust into a seemingly endless barrage of tragedy and unrest.
We have seen small businesses suffer, devastating often unrecoverable damage, and our kids turned victim to an ever-changing learning schedule and environment, as well as a storm of mental health issues resulting in increased suicide and overdose deaths.
And in the midst of all this heartbreak, we have watched a president and his enablers cause unimaginable destruction to our democracy, sowing lies and distrust into the minds of vulnerable people and ultimately radicalizing them to engage in violent and seditious behavior.
We are at a critical crossroads, with certain challenges no one has ever faced in human history, and how we respond to these challenges will define our world irrevocably.
I know today is not the opening day any of us imagined or hoped for when we adjourned last summer.
But even as this crushing pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our state, its grip is lessening.
With tens of thousands of Coloradans already vaccinated and millions of dollars in direct aid to our state already allocated, we are well on our way to defeating this pandemic once and for all.
Yet the aftershocks of this disease will ripple through our communities, long after our immunity.
That’s why we are at the precipice of one of the most important legislative periods in Colorado history.
It is our collective responsibility to shepherd this state not only through an economic recovery, but a social transformation.
A recovery that doesn’t just “return things to normal” but rights the wrongs of an economy that already disadvantaged working people... and corrects course towards a system that benefits All Coloradans not just those at the top.
While we will not walk these halls over the next month, our work must remain on track.
Now is the time to listen to our constituents, get creative and come back with a rigorous plan to deliver on the issues most important to Coloradans.
This includes policies to:
lower the cost of living
increase access to affordable health care
bring direct relief to struggling small businesses, and
support students in getting back to school.
I have tremendous faith in this body and its ability to work together for the good of our state.
What better example than the success we achieved during (the) special session, coming together to pass meaningful policies that provide direct relief to Coloradans during their time of need.
We have proved we can work together, but it requires an individual commitment from every single member, to roll up their sleeves and be a part of the solution.
Colorado is not Washington, D.C. We are independent, forward-thinking problem-solvers that refuse to allow party affiliations to turn us into mindless soldiers of myopic ideologies.
Now more than ever, it is imperative that we continue in this example and do not let national division grow roots here in our backyard.
So let us use our time wisely and in good faith – putting duty above political agendas and humanity above hubris, because people’s lives and livelihoods depend on it.
Thank you members, and I look forward to working with each and every one of you.
