Today is May 11, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

After the vote on SB 303, the House went into recess and the Democratic caucus held a private meeting to debrief on the Republicans' walkout. The meeting began with McCluskie condemning the GOP's behavior and other Democrats praising her handling of the situation and of the session, complete with standing ovations from the caucus.

Shortly after, Rep. Elisabeth Epps spoke.

During Epps' 13-minute speech, the first-year Denver lawmaker echoed Republican criticisms of SB 303, calling the bill "inappropriately" rushed and its passage "predetermined." The bill was introduced one week before the end of session and continued to be amended mere hours before lawmakers adjourned for the year.

Epps was one of seven House Democrats who voted against SB 303 in the final vote. All of the Democratic opponents were first-year lawmakers.

"I am the most cynical person I know ... and even I didn't know this place worked like this," Epps said. "Most of our colleagues who were not there for those votes, they didn't do that in good faith. But the points that they're making are accurate. This was a ridiculous process. ... Party fealty isn't enough for me to vote 'yes' on something."

An effort to prohibit landlords from evicting residential tenants without "just cause" met an unceremonious end in the last days of Colorado's 2023 legislative session.

House Bill 1171 would have only allowed evictions or lease terminations if the tenant does something wrong, such as failing to pay rent or violating lease agreements. It would have also required landlords to give 90 days' notice and pay tenants two to three months' worth of rent to evict or terminate leases in no-fault circumstances, like for landlords to renovate the property or to move in themselves.

Critics countered the bill was too harsh on landlords and would push them out of the rental market. They also said treating the decision not to renew a lease as an eviction forces landlords into endless leases, and the 90-day notice for terminating leases makes single-month leases functionally impossible to enforce.

The bill passed the House in mid-March. But in the Senate, it didn't get its first committee hearing until May 4 — four days before the end of the session. Though the bill passed committee, it died on the calendar Sunday when senators failed to hold the second reading vote before the midnight deadline.

Gov. Jared Polis has been clear about his position on the reintroduction of wolves.

He's in favor of the plan from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.

He's in favor of the anticipated ruling from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on what's known as a 10(j) rule that will allow that CPW plan to go into effect.

The governor is in favor of seeing wolves on the ground by the close of 2023.

What he doesn't like is Senate Bill 256, which requires the state to have that 10(j) ruling in place before wolves can be reintroduced.

Polis alluded to vetoing the measure when asked by reporters about it in a news conference shortly after the legislative session ended.

"There shouldn't be a lot of suspense on that one," Polis said.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse thinks it's past time federal wildland firefighters get the pay and benefits they deserve.

That's why the Lafayette Democrat reintroduced legislation Tuesday to boost wages, secure access to health care and mental health support, and provide housing stipends for firefighters deployed more than 50 miles from their homes, among other measures.

The Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Classification and Pay Parity Act — dubbed Tim's Act — is named for Tim Hart, a 36-year-old smokejumper from Cody, Wyoming, who died fighting the Eicks Fire in New Mexico two years ago.

Neguse credited Hart's widow, Michelle Hart, for inspiring the legislation, calling her "an incredible advocate (who) converted her anguish into action."

The bill is co-sponsored in the House by California Democrat U.S. Rep. Katie Porter and sponsored in the Senate by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat.

Neguse, a founder of the congressional Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus, told Colorado Politics the bill will help "honor the sacrifices" made by those protecting the West from increasingly common wildfires.

Yemi Mobolade intends to blaze a new trail for Colorado Springs.

The Nigerian-born mayoral candidate doesn't look like most of the men and the woman who've previously served the now 152-year-old city and its now roughly 479,000 residents as mayor. A political newcomer, his resume doesn't include past stints in political office like many of his predecessors and his current opponent — and it doesn't necessarily need to, he's said.

In a small meeting room called The Nest, tucked away from the Friday afternoon bustle inside The Wild Goose Meeting House downtown, one of two cafe-style eateries Mobolade co-owns, the candidate repeated a vision he's often shared over the past year on the campaign trail.

If elected, he intends to bring a "new kind of leadership" that will realize Colorado Springs as "an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city on a hill that shines," he said in an interview with The Gazette ahead of attending the 98th, 99th and 100th candidate meet-and-greets of his campaign, where he spoke with voters less than two weeks before the May 16 mayoral runoff election night.