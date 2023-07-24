Today is July 24, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

Denver Public Schools' board members crafted the policy that returned school resource officers to the city's schools in a closed-door meeting they held in March, a day after a student shot and wounded two deans at East High School, a recording of the meeting confirmed.

Outside of public view, the board members debated, strategized and ultimately decided to release a memo outlining the policy changes, which departed from the board's decision in 2020 to bar school resource officers from campuses, the video recording showed.

The stated purpose of the executive session was to discuss details of security arrangements or of investigations as a result of the shooting and to talk about individual students, presumably including Lyle Austin, who, police said, later committed suicide after shooting the two East High deans.

The discussion went beyond that, the video showed.

The board members extensively talked about Superintendent Alex Marrero's decision to unilaterally bring back armed officers at the district’s comprehensive high schools and discussed a resolution offered by one of the board members to officially allow the return of armed Denver police officers to schools.

That resolution ultimately became the basis for the memo the board members later adopted in public.

In 2016, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission decided an ethics complaint against Glendale Mayor Mike Dunafon, filed by the owners of a Glendale rug store, warranted an investigation.

Seven years later, Dunafon said he still doesn’t know what he’s being charged with.

In the meantime, the Colorado Court of Appeals, in an unpublished opinion from June 1, decided the ethics commission’s efforts to assert jurisdiction over the city government in the Dunafon case had no basis in law — either in a voter-approved constitutional amendment that bans receiving of gifts by public officials or in the statutes enacted by the Colorado General Assembly that set up the ethics commission.

While it's unclear when the case might be resolved, the battle between the commission and the city of Glendale and its mayor has so far cost Glendale taxpayers more than $2 million, making it the most expensive ethics case in state history by a factor of at least four.

The state, meanwhile, won't tell Colorado Politics how much it has spent litigating the case.

It wouldn’t be a Colorado summer without the delicious Rocky Ford watermelons and cantaloupes. With the season in full swing, melon enthusiasts might be wondering why these fruits are still missing from the shelves of local grocery stores.

According to Eric Hanagan, co-owner and operator of Hanagan Farms southeast of Pueblo in La Junta, this year’s melon crop has been greatly affected by the unseasonal weather events that have hit the state since the start of the spring season.

“It’s a rare year when all of the farmers are impacted,” Hanagan said. “We’re definitely in for a shorter cantaloupe and watermelon season this year.”

Hanagan said that 100% of the farm's melon crop is delayed, while roughly 70% of the crop is tarnished. He attributes this year’s frequent and severe thunderstorms and hailstorms to be the main culprit.

The state unemployment rate stayed flat anew at 2.8% last month, while the share of Coloradans participating in the workforce stood just shy of pre-pandemic levels.

Released Friday, the Colorado Employment Situation report for June 2023 highlighted industry and labor force statistics estimates from the state's Department of Labor and Employment, and it yielded a starkly positive development in private sector jobs.

Private sector payroll jobs increased by 3,300 while the government added 1,400.

State Economist Ryan Gedney said that is the first time in more than a year that a positive number of private jobs were added over three consecutive months. The rebound in private sector jobs in the second quarter was stark, he said.

World Cup fever is officially here. And Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was leading the cheers for the U.S. Women's National Team on Friday.

The USWNT is trying to win its third consecutive World Cup and kicks off its campaign in New Zealand Friday against Vietnam.

“Coloradans are thrilled to cheer on our Women’s National Soccer Team during the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Colorado sends our loudest cheers to the two Colorado-trained players: Sophia Smith and team captain Lindsey Horan," Polis said in a statement Friday.

Polis wished the USWNT good luck and offered well wishes for another Colorado native who unfortunately wasn't able to make the roster.

"We have also long rooted for Colorado’s own Mallory Swanson and wish her a speedy recovery," Polis said.