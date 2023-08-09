Today is Aug. 9, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

A state law proponents say will provide more transparency in ballot measures that raise or lower taxes has earned a legal challenge in Denver District Court.

Advance Colorado Institute filed the lawsuit Monday against House Bill 21-1321, which added requirements to the language in a ballot measure's title. The conservative group claims the measure is violating people's First Amendment rights.

Advance Colorado Institute filed the lawsuit Monday against House Bill 21-1321, which added requirements to the language in a ballot measure's title.

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown, R-Denver, Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg, Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner, and Englewood City Councilman Steven Ward. The plaintiffs are represented by former U.S. Attorney Troy Eid.

HB 1321 required measures that reduce state tax revenue through a tax change to include specific language, spelled out in the law: "Shall there be a reduction to [a tax] by [a percentage], thereby reducing state revenue." The ballot title could identify up to the three largest program expenditures that would be affected by the change. Similar language is required for measures that deal with property taxes.

Universal preschool in Colorado covers the cost of half-day pre-K.

As of Friday, 9,150 families who thought they were getting full-day pre-K paid for by the state recently found out they are on the hook for the cost of the second half of the day.

Caught in the middle are the preschool providers whose classrooms may not be as full as last year.

“This room will probably be empty for months, if not the full year,” Melissa Lelm, director of Early Childhood University in Greeley.

Colorado's second-highest court last week rejected an attempt by King Soopers to sidestep its obligation to compensate a worker for his injures, as dictated by the state Supreme Court.

In August 2021, assistant manager Michael Waters was moving pallets of material at a King Soopers store when his leg gave out and he fell. Waters underwent surgery and was able to return to work three months later. Prior to his injury, Waters had no physical problems that would have caused the injury, nor did the environment of the grocery store contribute to his fall.

Instead, Administrative Law Judge Steven R. Kabler determined the cause of Waters' injury was "unexplained." Nonetheless, he decided Waters was entitled to workers' compensation benefits under a nearly decade-old ruling of the Supreme Court.

Fifty new affordable apartments planned to provide "permanent supportive housing" for homeless young adults can be built, the Colorado Springs City Council decided late Tuesday night, despite concerns from residents about the potential for landslides on the site.

Following more than seven hours of discussion by city planners, city engineers, applicants and residents, the council voted 6-3, with Councilmembers Lynette Crow-Iverson, Dave Donelson and Mike O'Malley opposed, to uphold planning staff's administrative approval of plans to build the 50-unit Launchpad Apartments north of the intersection of West Uintah and North 19th Streets.

The development, to be built on a 1.37-acre vacant lot, is designed to house and support homeless young adults ages 18-24, city staff, developers and proponents said.

Programs at The Launchpad would be operated by The Place, a nonprofit that operates the only shelter for homeless teens in Colorado Springs. They include education and employment assistance, activities like mindfulness and yoga classes, and mental health treatment from Peak Vista Community Health Centers.

Scientists are wondering if global warming and El Nino have an accomplice in fueling this summer’s record-shattering heat.

The European climate agency Copernicus reported that July was one-third of a degree Celsius (six-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit) hotter than the old record. That’s a bump in heat that is so recent and so big, especially in the oceans and even more so in the North Atlantic, that scientists are split on whether something else could be at work.

Scientists agree that by far the biggest cause of the recent extreme warming is climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas that has triggered a long upward trend in temperatures. A natural El Nino, a temporary warming of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide, adds a smaller boost. But some researchers say another factor must be present.

“What we are seeing is more than just El Nino on top of climate change,” Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo said.