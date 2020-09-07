Boarding facilities at Steamboat Mountain School were closed for sanitizing after three students staying there tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the Steamboat Pilot is reporting.
All three students at the unique college prep school were asymptomatic, boarding from outside Routt County, the paper said, but they had tested negative before arriving at school, part of the protocol.
“We knew that it was a possibility and planned accordingly,” Head of School Meg Morse said in a letter to parents.
The plan includes contact tracing for the students and staff. All 30 boarding students were isolated from the day students, Morse said.
“Through that contact tracing process, we have determined that the affected cohorts encompass our boarding population as a whole, so we are following our quarantining plan for our boarding population,” Morse wrote in the letter to parents.
Morse told the paper the situation is evolving.
“We are erring on the side of caution for the overall health and well-being of the students and community,” she said.
As of Sunday, Routt County had logged 134 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. Colorado has had 59,274 cases and 1,972 deaths.
