Today is June 15, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

A recent staff meeting at the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing featured a presentation that some staffers felt was inappropriate, including that staffers were "fat-shamed" during the meeting.

The unrecorded May 18 Zoom meeting featured University of Iowa physician Dr. Terry Wahls, who claims that, through a nutrition and lifestyle program she devised, she improved her multiple sclerosis symptoms to the point where she was able to leave her wheelchair and even ride a bicycle.

Wahls is a doctor and researcher at the University of Iowa. She’s also on the Nutrition Wellness Research in MS Subgroup for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The presentation made some of the staff uncomfortable, according to sources in attendance who requested anonymity due to fear of workplace retaliation.

Attendees said Wahls claimed her recommended diet "would lead to a miraculous healing of MS," told those who can't afford high-quality foods to "start hunting more for their own meat," and compared feeding children Pop-Tarts to child abuse. Sources told Colorado Politics Wahls said she would “rather die than be disabled.”

"Even as staff began to complain in the online chat that they were uncomfortable with the topic and presentation, and felt it was inappropriate to be fat-shamed at a mandatory staff meeting, the presentation went on for almost an hour,” a HCPF source told Colorado Politics, adding the diet has nothing to do with the agency's work handling Medicaid for low-income and disabled Coloradans. The claim of "fat-shaming" was confirmed by other staff members.

One more thing made some of those in attendance uncomfortable: Wahls' cousin, Sara, is the partner of Kim Bimestefer, who set up the presentation and is their boss in her role as HCPF's executive director.

Marissa Molina had a secret.

As a 9-year-old, her parents moved the family to the Colorado Western Slope from Chihuahua, Mexico in 2001. Having been born in Mexico, Molina would concoct excuses for her high school friends about why she couldn’t attend events out of the country or drive. (She told friends she had juvenile arthritis and her parents wouldn’t permit driving.)

“It was very dangerous for people to know you were undocumented,” said Molina, 31. “I lived in constant fear.”

After maxing out credit cards and her options paying out-of-state tuition at Fort Lewis College in Durango, she decided to drop out.

And then President Barack Obama announced an executive action called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, that protects eligible immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation. DACA recipients also receive a work permit.

That was 2012. DACA turns 11 Thursday.

The Colorado Supreme Court has recently announced it will review multiple cases, including criminal appeals, a dispute between federal judges over the meaning of state law and the ongoing saga of a disgraced lawyer weaponizing the legal system.

At least three of the court's seven members must consent to hear an appeal.

Within the past few weeks, the justices have agreed to examine what happens when a defense attorney's conflict of interest may have hurt his client and whether prosecutors removed a juror of color because of her race. The court also signaled interest in a handful of ongoing trial court cases, including a recently-solved 1979 homicide where the defendant claims prosecutors are now trampling his rights.

A final appeal barely missed the threshold for consideration, as two justices voted in favor of hearing a case about the ability of debtors to challenge legal claims against them.

Gov. Jared Polis will be in Colorado Springs Thursday, where he will give a localized version of his annual State of the State address.

Registration is now closed for the speech Polis is scheduled to give at Weidner Field at 3 p.m.

Reaction to Gov. Jared Polis' State of the State shows agreement in some areas, divisions in others

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC is hosting the event that will be a post-legislative recap of the General Assembly’s recently finished 2023 legislative session and what is to come in 2024.

Each January, Polis also delivers a State of the State address as governor before the General Assembly gathers in Denver. He typically speaks in Colorado Springs a few weeks after the address at the state Capitol, but this year Polis pushed it back so he could discuss the 2023 legislative session, a Chamber & EDC spokeswoman previously said.

Just last week, former Vice President Mike Pence said he hoped federal prosecutors would not bring charges against former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, a day after Trump was arraigned on dozens of felony counts related to classified documents, Pence described the allegations as “a very serious matter."

“I cannot defend what is alleged,” Pence, who is now challenging Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, said on CNBC. Later in the day, the former vice president faced pointed questions from a conservative radio host after refusing to say whether he would pardon Trump if given the chance.

Pence's evolving message highlights the high-stakes dilemma for Trump's Republican rivals, who are struggling to find a clear and consistent strategy to take on the frontrunner as Trump’s unprecedented legal troubles threaten to dominate all other issues in the 2024 presidential contest.

Some Republican leaders this week have demonstrated a newfound willingness to criticize Trump over the seriousness of the allegations, which include mishandling government secrets that as commander in chief he was entrusted to protect.