Today is Sept. 7, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

State Rep. Gabe Evans, a Fort Lupton Republican, on Wednesday announced that he's seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's competitive 8th Congressional District.

The 37-year-old former police officer and Army combat veteran said he's running to "help restore pride in this great nation for which I fought."

“That means standing up for law enforcement, protecting our communities by punishing crime, reducing inflation and deficit spending, securing our borders, and defending parents’ rights and choice in the education of their children," Evans said in a statement, adding: “Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have chosen a path of decline for America, and Yadira Caraveo has spent her first year in office enabling their failed policies."

Evans joins Weld County Commissioner Scott James, a longtime radio personality and former chairman of the Weld County GOP, in a primary. The nearly evenly divided district covers parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties north of the Denver metro area.

"I intend to have an adult conversation with the voters and allow the voters to decide who they think is the best-positioned person to solve the problems Joe Biden and his allies in Congress like Yadira Caraveo have created," Evans told Colorado Politics.

Four Republican and two unaffiliated voters filed suit in state court in Denver on Wednesday seeking to block the secretary of state from placing Donald Trump on any future primary or general election ballot in Colorado.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.

The lawsuit contains prominent political names on the plaintiffs' side, including former Republican Senate Majority Leader Norma Anderson and Denver Post columnist Krista Kafer among those challenging Trump's eligibility for the ballot. Former Republican legislative candidate Mario Nicolais, former solicitor general Eric Olson and the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington are part of the legal team that brought the suit.

"Four years after taking an oath to 'preserve, protect and defend' the Constitution," the 115-page lawsuit alleges, "Trump tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 election, leading to a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol to stop the lawful transfer of power to his successor. By instigating this unprecedented assault on the American constitutional order, Trump violated his oath."

The primary concern of business leaders in Colorado has shifted from a lack of workers to an excess of regulations, a new poll found.

Of 156 business leaders from across the state, 48% identified regulations as their most important issue, according to the Colorado Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Business Leaders Survey released on Wednesday.

Last year, only 26% of business leaders said regulations topped their concerns, second to the 27% who said worker shortages. This year, only 11% cited worker shortages.

When ranking regulations, 73% of business leaders said labor and employment requirements, such as paid leave, are among the most burdensome. That's followed by environmental regulations with 46% and new regulatory fees with 40%. And 64% of business leaders said the greatest regulatory burdens come from the state, rather than federal and local governments.

Pat McFerron, president of the Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates firm, which conducted the poll, said he's surveyed around a dozen other states and they all still have workforce shortages as their top issue.

Current state representative and former Manitou Springs mayor Marc Snyder is looking to move offices once again, planning to run for the state Senate next year.

Snyder aims to replace term-limited Sen. Bob Gardner as the representative for El Paso County's Senate District 12, he announced on Tuesday. Snyder has represented House District 18 for the last five years. Before joining the House, he served as mayor of Manitou Springs from 2010 to 2016 and on the city council since 2004.

“I’m proud of the work I have done as mayor and in the legislature over the past five years, but there is still more work to be done,” Snyder said. “El Paso County needs a legislator who will continue to make a resilient place to live.”

If elected, Snyder would be the first Democrat to represent SD 12, according to the district's current Republican senator, Gardner.

SD 12 was a strongly conservative district for decades until the redistricting in 2021 shifted the party balance to near neutral. The district now has the fourth most even political split in the state, leaning Republican by only 2.4%, according to a report from the redistricting commission. Active Republican voters outnumber Democrats by more than 3,600, but the district's nearly 52,600 unaffiliated voters mean the election could easily sway in either direction.

A man incarcerated at the El Paso County jail was barred from suing over the facility's allegedly lax COVID-19 protocols because he failed to specifically follow the procedure for reporting a problem, the federal appeals court based in Denver ruled on Tuesday.

Under the federal Prison Litigation Reform Act, people who are incarcerated must "exhaust" their administrative remedies before bringing a civil rights lawsuit. In the El Paso County jail, that meant raising a problem through "informal channels" by speaking to staff, then filing a grievance and appealing any action taken.

Heshimo Yaphet Carr filed a grievance in November 2020, which he labeled an emergency, claiming the jail was "failing to protect" him from COVID-19 and asking the facility to follow public health recommendations in place at the time to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During the pandemic, the jail became a severe source of COVID-19 outbreaks, to the point where the ACLU of Colorado filed a class action lawsuit to force changes in public health protocols. Last month, the county approved a $3 million settlement over the COVID-19-related death of a detainee.

Carr, who alleged that jail personnel intentionally put him in a cell with a COVID-19-positive inmate, filed a second grievance just over 48 hours after the first, reiterating that he wanted the jail to protect him from COVID-19.