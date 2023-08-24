Today is Aug. 24, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Colorado's two U.S. senators discussed water, the farm bill and transparency around federal funding following their appearance at the Colorado Water Congress on Wednesday, saying one of their primary goals is to protect money for conservation and forestry.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said his priorities include protecting the $20 billion for conservation that came from the Inflation Reduction Act and $10 billion for forestry from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Some people on the U.S. Senate Committee On Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry, of which he is a member, will try to grab that money, Bennet said.

"We have to make sure farmers and ranchers in the West have the chance to participate meaningfully" in addressing climate change, he said.

Once the August recess is over, Bennet will have in front of him the 2023 U.S. Farm Bill as a member of the agriculture committee.

A panel of state lawmakers who lead in the water and agriculture space said any water conservation program Colorado conceives of shouldn't go into place until after California and Arizona first take action.

The bipartisan panel spoke Wednesday at Colorado Water Congress about the water policies passed in the last legislative session, and where they see Colorado water policy headed in the next year.

"We're at a place where we know that Colorado is not the reason why the Colorado River is threatened. It is Arizona and California's overuse," Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, said. But it would be foolish for the state of Colorado to simply lock itself into that position of "we want the lower basin to do everything" because the political realities don't bear that out.

Those realities include that the speaker of the U.S. House is from California, a state that has many more members of Congress than Colorado does.

The intention of a state-created task force has to be to create solutions to protect ag water users, protect municipalities and protect the environment, in the event the federal government gets involved and imposes across the board water cuts, Roberts said.

He added "any program we start in Colorado" should not begin until after California and Arizona do their part.

Denver officials gave homeless residents of an encampment site near Logan Street and 18th Avenue until 7 a.m. Thursday to move elsewhere.

The city issued the notice for the cleanup on Tuesday.

A shooting Monday that injured two homeless people in the encampment likely prompted the sweep. The shooting occurred at 1:30 p.m. the Denver police said. Authorities asked the public to help locate Eugeneo Hinojosa, 55, in connection with the shooting.

The federal appeals court based in Denver has reinstated a legal challenge to Colorado's regulations on groups advocating for or against ballot initiatives, which require registration with the state and, in some instances, disclosure of donors.

Previously, a trial judge threw out the lawsuit from the Colorado Union of Taxpayers, Inc. after finding the conservative advocacy group had not shown the government was likely to take enforcement action against the organization for failing to comply with transparency rules.

But a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit decided on Wednesday that the group had a reasonable fear of drawing a complaint about its spending-without-registration, and, therefore, had the ability to sue over Colorado's campaign finance regulations.

"Under Colorado law, the authority to file a complaint extends beyond prosecutors and agencies to any person," wrote Judge Robert E. Bacharach in the panel's Aug. 23 order. CUT "could fear complaints from political opponents trying to gain an edge on hotly contested ballot issues."

The lawsuit now returns to the trial court, where a judge will decide whether to block enforcement of certain requirements imposed on issue committees through the state constitution and related laws.

A federal district court judge in Denver has allowed First Amendment retaliation and conspiracy claims against the city of Denver and several former officials to move forward. The lawsuit was brought by Lisa Calderón, a longtime Denver activist and candidate for mayor in 2019 and 2023.

Calderón sued the city in 2018, claiming it retaliated against her for criticizing alleged discrimination against Black and Latino people in the Denver Sheriff Department by ending a contract for a transitional services program she ran for adults coming out of jail.

Calderón was the executive director of the Community Reentry Project from 2007 to 2017. Denver decided not to renew the program’s contract in July 2017, according to the lawsuit, after the Colorado Latino Forum issued a press release in which Calderón criticized supposed discrimination against Black and Latino people in the Denver Sheriff’s Department. The city then issued a request for proposals soliciting bidders for the contract, according to the case.