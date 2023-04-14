Today is April 14, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Colorado lawmakers completed their work on the state budget on Thursday, sending a $38.5 billion spending plan to Gov. Jared Polis.

The legislative body that drafted the budget for the next fiscal year moved to reconcile differences between the two chambers this week, and the House and Senate adopted those changes today.

Should the governor sign the plan — there's no indication he wouldn't — spending for state operations next year will increase by 8.9% over the current yet or about $1.2 billion more. The bulk of that spending is allocated for health care, in particular, to handle the expiration of enhanced federal Medicaid match tied to COVID-19.

An effort to lower interest rates for the more than 700,000 Coloradans with medical debt passed its final vote in the state legislature Thursday — now only needing the governor's signature to become law.

If signed, Senate Bill 93 would cap interest rates at 3% for medical debt, down from the current 8%.

The bill would also pause debt collections when a patient is appealing their coverage; require debt collectors to verify the total debt owed and provide a payment plan at a patient’s request; and, require health care providers to provide a cost estimate for medical services before the services are provided at a patient’s request.

Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston are headed to the runoff election to succeed outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock, the final, unofficial tally confirmed.

Johnston received 24% of about 173,000 votes cast in Denver's race for mayor.

Brough came in second place at 20%.

Since neither received more than 50% of the vote, the two will duke it out for the June 6 runoff election.

Lisa Calderón came in third place, following a strong but ultimately insufficient rally after garnering more votes than Brough from Denverites who cast their ballots on election day itself.

In a matter of weeks, Denver voters will begin returning ballots in the runoff election, choosing between Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough to be the city's next mayor.

Political strategists sometimes say that campaigns are really exercises in telling stories: Beyond the fundraising, organizing, policy proposals, ads and debates, what they're doing is telling voters about themselves, their challenges and the candidate's ability to meet the moment.

Hours after the polls closed on April 4 in the first round of voting, Johnston and Brough addressed supporters at their watch parties once both were reasonably confident they were headed for the June 6 runoff. In addition to thanking their families and campaign teams and laying out the issues they planned to run on, each told a story.

If the municipal election were a Marvel movie, these might be key elements of their origin stories.

Hours before the Colorado Springs city clerk certified and released the final results of the April 4 municipal election on Thursday, third-place mayoral candidate Sallie Clark officially conceded the race.

"I congratulate Mr. Mobolade and Mr. Williams for making the runoff election and officially concede my candidacy for mayor," Clark said in a concession statement Thursday morning. "... Voters are asking for more police officers, more firefighters, an end to homelessness, smooth roads, safe trails and beautiful parks. Voters are also demanding transparency and truth from their elected officials. I pray that our next mayor won't let us down."

Official results certified Thursday afternoon show mayoral candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams will head to a runoff election on May 16 that will determine who the city's next mayor will be after no one in the 12-person race garnered more than 50% of the vote on April 4.

Mobolade and Williams earned the most votes in the general election, earning them spots in the runoff.