The state Senate on Wednesday began debate on a $36.4 billion spending plan for Colorado's state government.
The debate comes after the state House last week approved the state budget, which funds policymakers' priorities in the upcoming fiscal year.
Debate in the House featured a dozen amendment to the $36.4 billion budget, adding $63.5 million in cash and general fund dollars but stripping out $1.5 million in expansion funding from the Office of Public Guardianship. Other amendments added funding for two agricultural programs, and money tied to the reintroduction of wolves in northern Colorado.
The Senate Appropriations Committee, however, unwound all of changes the House approved, reverting the state budget to its original form.
Nine of the dozen House amendments adopted last week are getting a revisit in the Senate Wednesday, as part of the 37 amendments proposed for the second reading debate. That includes amendments dealing with agricultural programs, funding additions to the Tony Grampsas Youth Services Program, more money for an eviction legal defense fund and a hike in pay for state troopers.
This story will be updated.
