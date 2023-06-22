El Paso County Clerk Steve Schleiker is the newest member of the Colorado Electronic Recording Technology Board.

This is Schleiker's first appointment to the board responsible for ensuring consistency, quality and efficiency in the state's land records systems. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced Schleiker's appointment on Thursday, along with the reappointment of Saguache County Clerk Trish Gilbert and the appointment of interim member Jefferson County Clerk Amanda Gonzalez.

“The Electronic Recording Technology Board serves a crucial role in supporting Colorado’s counties,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I am excited to welcome Clerks Schleiker, Gilbert, and Gonzalez to the board – their dedication to public service will add greatly to the board’s achievements.”

The Electronic Recording Technology Board was created in 2016. Housed within the Department of State, the board develops, maintains, improves, replaces and preserves land records systems in Colorado. Since 2021, the board also considers security improvements for counties’ land recording systems.

The board has awarded more than $10 million to counties for improvements, maintenance and digitization of property records and other documents — including $260,000 awarded so far this year. The grants largely go to rural counties to help fund technological upgrades, according to Griswold's office.

“I am looking forward to serving the public on the Electronic Recording Technology Board,” Schleiker said in a statement. “The recording offices in counties statewide must operate with efficient systems that are current with 21st century technology and provide the public access to recorded documents. Our customers are impacted by the success of these systems.”

Schleiker's two-year term on the board begins on July 1.