Dr. Victoria Trapp is the new CEO of Colorado Mental Health Institute at Fort Logan, a position she's held on an interim basis since Aug. 2, the Colorado Department of Human Services' Office of Behavioral Health said Friday afternoon.
Trapp had served as the deputy director of programs at OBH and the chief operations officer at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo during her 21-year career in behavioral health administration, the agency said.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Trapp to her new role and know she will make an immediate impact at CMHIFL,” Robert Werthwein, director of OBH, said in a statement. “Her experience in both clinical practices and organizational leadership will be key as CMHIFL expands its scope and mission for the state.”
Trapp is a licensed clinical social worker with a doctorate degree in clinical psychology from University of the Rockies and a master’s degree in social work from Colorado State University. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Adams State University.
