Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas has been appointed to the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission.
She will serve on the board as a representative of local governments. She replaces commission Chair Selina Baschiera, who recently left Arapahoe County government and stepped down from the commission on April 30.
Thomas is in her second term as a Douglas County commissioner.
Thomas' appointment was made by the commission's other four members. The other commissioners are appointed by the chief justice of the state Supreme Court, the governor, the state Senate and the state House.
“I am truly honored to be selected by the current board members of the Independent Ethics Commission for this important assignment to serve the public interest and represent our local governments,” Thomas said in a statement Tuesday. “Please know that I will bring the same diligence and commitment to this commission that I have always applied to my lifetime of public service. I look forward to working with such esteemed and accomplished individuals on this Commission who have set an impressive standard of thoughtful and considered thoroughness and fairness.”
The ethics commission was created by voters through Amendment 41, a 2006 ballot measure backed by then-state board of education member Jared Polis.
The commission reviews ethics complaints filed against elected officials, except for those representing school boards and special districts. However, legislation currently moving through the General Assembly would allow the commission to accept complaints against special district officials, special district employees, school district officials like board members, and school district employees. House Bill 1065 is currently awaiting Senate action.
Among the commission's most notable rulings is a decision against Gov. John Hickenlooper, who was fined $2,750 for violations of the state's gift ban, a case that cost taxpayers $127,000 in attorney fees.
Another prominent ruling came against Republican former Secretary of State Scott Gessler. He was fined $1,578.90 for improper use of state funds to attend a political convention, and for using petty cash from his office without providing receipts. Gessler appealed that case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, costing taxpayers more than $500,000 in attorneys fees. The high court declined to hear the case.
Currently, the commission has on its agenda several complaints against former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. Those complaints are on hold while a criminal case in Mesa County proceeds against Peters.
