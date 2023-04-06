Jeff Davis will become the next director of the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife, effective May 1.
Davis replaces Dan Prenzlow, who was placed on administrative leave last April after directing a racially offensive remark to a Black CPW employee at a department conference. He never returned to the position, announcing his retirement last November.
Davis comes to Colorado from Washington State, where he has served with the Department of Fish and Wildlife since 2000.
According to a statement from the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Davis has served as an Area Habitat Biologist, a Forest and Fish Section Manager, the Deputy Assistant Director and the Assistant Director of the department's habitat program. As the Director of Conservation Policy since 2020, Davis has led salmon recovery, served on the Forest Practices Board, and coordinated interdisciplinary internal teams on a variety of conservation initiatives.
He also has extensive experience working with leadership, legislators, Tribal Nations, the hunting and fishing community, conservation groups, and Washington’s Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Gov. Jared Polis said: “Jeff Davis brings the values and skills we need to lead Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Our state parks and healthy wild ecosystems are a key part of what makes Colorado special. I’ve been thrilled to add two additional state parks since I became governor, reduce the cost of an annual state park pass from $80 to $29, and look forward to redoubling our work to expand outdoor recreation opportunities and support healthy ecosystems and Jeff Davis is the right person to move Colorado forward."
DNR Executive Director Dan Gibbs said the agency reviewed many qualified candidates, "but Jeff’s extensive experience helping to manage a large organization, his knowledge of wildlife and recreation issues, his commitment to diversity and inclusivity within and outside his organization and passion for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation made Jeff an ideal fit."
In that same statement, Davis said Colorado faces the same challenges as Washington State, such as alancing outdoor recreation and wildlife management, species introduction and other wildlife management and habitat issues. "But I look forward to engaging with all of the key stakeholders in Colorado and I’m excited to lead a new team and learn more of CPW’s challenges while building on their extensive successes. Also, as a lifelong hunter, angler, and outdoor enthusiast, I am also excited to explore a new corner of the West and enjoy Colorado’s unparalleled outdoor recreation and hunting and fishing opportunities.”
Davis holds a bachelor of science degree in biology and wildlife management from Central Washington University.
Gibbs and the state Parks and Wildlife Commission are in charge of making the hire, so Davis does not need Senate confirmation.
