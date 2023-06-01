Today is June 1, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

The Department of the Air Force announced on Wednesday that the Space Force Space Training and Readiness Command training headquarters will be in Florida, moving its provisional headquarters from a temporary home in Colorado Springs.

At the same time, the service said four Space Force entities employing more than 500 Guardians, as Space Force members are called, will be located permanently in Colorado Springs.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled the news that STARCOM's training headquarters will move to Patrick Space Force Base in Florida. U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, announced that two space deltas and two squadrons will be permanently based at Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base.

House members from Colorado — save two — backed a sweeping measure to suspend America's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling for two years, the first step in heading off a default that economists said would send the country into a fiscal tailspin.

The U.S. Senate still needs to pass the measure.

Voting 314-117, lawmakers easily passed the "Fiscal Responsibility Act" following a massive whip operation by both parties, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York delivering House Speaker Kevin McCarthy the support to get the bill across the finish line.

A Colorado House workplace harassment committee last week reviewed a complaint filed with the General Assembly's Office of Legislative Workplace Relations, the first time such a filing has been submitted to the formal process the legislature set up in 2019.

According to Ben FitzSimons, director of the legislative workplace office, complaints can be filed against lawmakers or partisan staff. That category can encompass caucus staff, aides, interns or partisan volunteers.

The committee discussed the complaint in a closed-door executive session, and then asked for an independent third-party investigation. Lawmakers did not disclose who the complaint was against.

Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified Pentagon document related to a potential attack on Iran, according to media reports.

CNN, which first reported on the tape, said Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted to share information from the document with others but that he knew there were limitations about his ability to declassify records after he left office.

The comments on the recording, made in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, would seem to undercut the former president's repeated claims that he declassified the documents he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, after leaving office. The recording could also be a key aid for prosecutors looking to prove Trump knew his ability to possess classified documents was limited.

The recording has been provided to special counsel Jack Smith, whose team of prosecutors have spent months investigating the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and whether Trump or anyone else sought to criminally obstruct the probe. The investigation shows signs of being in its final stages, with prosecutors having interviewed a broad cross-section of witnesses before the grand jury.

No one has been criminally charged.