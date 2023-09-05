Today is Sept. 5, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

More than a half dozen Colorado judges are still delinquent in updating missing personal financial disclosure statements with state officials, despite a Denver Gazette investigation that flagged them about the problem two weeks ago.

There were 15 judges delinquent as of Thursday — one of them on the Appellate Court bench — but the number more than halved after The Denver Gazette sent each of them an email asking for a comment or explanation why.

The Secretary of State's Office said seven judges from a list of nearly 60 did not have financial disclosure forms on file this year — some of them for even longer — following the Denver Gazette's investigation that ultimately revealed nearly 1 in 6 judges across Colorado had failed to file the document despite a law requiring it.

The disclosures are a financial accounting of a judge’s personal holdings, as well as those of their family. It is a misdemeanor punishable with a fine up to $5,000 to willingly not file. Public officials — from the governor and legislators to county judges and members of certain boards and commissions — are required to file the disclosures with the Secretary of State’s Office each January.

The original list of judges without filings grows even longer when senior judges, those who officially retired but remained on the bench in a limited capacity, are added. Nearly all of the senior judges — there are 50 — hadn’t filed the document with the secretary of state since retiring, some longer than a decade ago, although they do file them with the judicial department as a requirement to be a senior judge. There is no specific exemption that says senior judges are not required to file the document with the secretary of state.

The bad news dropped in an email. Marilyn Saltzman’s insurance company, Auto Owners, would not be renewing her homeowner’s policy even though she and her husband had cleared dry vegetation from the house, never filed a claim with them and never experienced a wildfire.

None of it was enough. Since the $500 million East Troublesome fire of October 2020 and the $2 billion dollar 2021 Marshall fire, major insurance companies have zoned in on Colorado's vulnerability to future natural disasters. Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway confirmed that some of the larger companies have begun to refuse to renew homes in pockets of Pueblo, Colorado Springs and in the high county that are at a high-risk for wildfires. Still, he said homeowners have been able to find coverage. “Even in those small pockets, we do have other carriers that are still writing business in those places," Conway said. "We don’t want it to be the case that homeowners can only find one or two insurance companies who will write business with them.”

The labor union organization Colorado AFL-CIO scored all 100 state legislators on their performance during the 2023 legislative session and the results are very mixed: 36 legislators earned "A+" grades of 97% or higher, but just as many earned an "F" grade.

The organization, made up of over 130,000 union members, said it scored the legislators based on how they voted for and sponsored bills intended to help working people. The scorecard, released on Thursday, evaluated 12 measures in total, with the following five bills as the highest priority.

Colorado AFL-CIO's scores were based on whether legislators voted with the organization's stance on the evaluated bills, with extra points for sponsorship.

The 36 legislators who got an "A+" were all Democrats, 25 from the House and 11 from the Senate. The top performers, earning scores of 103%, were Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver, Sen. Tom Sullivan of Aurora, Rep. Jennifer Bacon of Denver, Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez of Denver, and Rep. Mike Weissman of Aurora.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s administration is still hiring.

The administration has 15 high-profile positions open as of Labor Day after former Mayor Michael Hancock asked his department heads to resign, according to the mayor’s office.

Johnston’s office website shows 14 positions as job openings, nine of which are executive director roles. But Thursday’s resignation of Economic Development and Opportunity Department Executive Director Jen Morris puts that number at 15, the mayor’s office confirmed with the Denver Gazette.

Labor Day marks 48 days in-office for Johnston. Amid some other gradual cabinet additions, including the hire of a new chief operating officer, the mayor is still transitioning from Hancock’s administration.

The mayor's office described the hiring process as routine.