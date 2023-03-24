Today is March 24, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

After more than 11 hours of debate on the Senate floor, three bills seeking to bolster abortion rights in Colorado cleared the chamber on Wednesday, advancing to the House for consideration.

The bills would shield abortion patients and providers from interstate investigations, expand insurance coverage for abortion care, and prohibit what supporters call "deceptive" advertising from crisis pregnancy centers.

The bills are the first legislative action Colorado lawmakers have taken up on the subject since the Supreme Court overturned national abortion protections in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling last year. Two months prior to the ruling, state lawmakers enshrined abortion as a fundamental right with the Reproductive Health Equity Act.

Senators passed the three bills in identical votes of 22-13, with all Republicans voting "no" and all Democrats voting "yes," except for Sen. Kevin Priola, D-Henderson, who switched parties last year.

A poll commissioned by the Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, 9News and Metropolitan State University revealed 55% of those surveyed approve of outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock.

Standing in stark contrast, nine of the 13 candidates disapprove of his job performance. Only Trinidad Rodriguez and Renate Behrens say they approve. Mike Johnston and Debbie Ortega offered mixed reactions, with Ortega saying Hancock has done a good job with some things and a poor job with others.

A housing developer must budget up to two years for a building permit if they want to build in Denver, according to recent Denver Gazette reporting. And when it comes to construction, time is money.

A few mayoral candidates — who participated in a Denver Gazette/Colorado Politics sponsored debate Wednesday — think their plans to address the backlog will bring that wait time down significantly.

During the last major debate between mayoral hopefuls, Kelly Brough, Debbie Ortega, Robert Treta and Andy Rougeot presented their plans on the best way to address the issue that's become a bit of a black eye for the city.

Treta, a builder, is all too familiar with the slow-moving process of Denver’s permitting department. He says the fix is “very simple.”

“You relegate the building department to a zoning-only review, everything else gets done through the engineer of record,” he said. “The city has put too much micromanagement into every single project It is just ridiculous.”

When the most recent shooting to rock the East High School community unfolded, it was reportedly while school administrators carried out the daily task of searching a 17-year-old boy for weapons. The searches were required of him as part of the student’s individualized “safe plan,” Denver Police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, staff did discover a firearm on the student, police said. A shooting unfolded, sending two administrators to the hospital as the boy fled. Hours later, law enforcement authorities confirmed they discovered the teenager’s car and body in Park County.

Questions remain about why the student — identified by police as 17-year-old Austin Lyle — was on a safety plan. The district will not disclose details of specific students’ safety plans because they are protected by federal law, Denver Public Schools spokesperson Rachel Childress said in an email.

The shooting also brought attention to the overall practice of safety plans as well. A representative of the district’s security team was not immediately available for an interview about safety plans because DPS was focusing on addressing student and faculty welfare in the shooting’s aftermath, Childress said.

Generally, safety plans are one tool administrators can use to address “a variety of behavioral concerns or incidents regarding students and families,” Childress said.

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education Thursday voted unanimously to suspend its ban on armed school resource officers on school campuses and directed the superintendent to devise a long-term safety plan before the end of June.

Part of Thursday’s directive instructs Superintendent Alex Marrero to ensure teachers and staff are not using armed police for discipline issues that arise in the classroom.

“I believe that there’s been a societal failure,” Board President Xóchitl Gaytán said during a news conference Thursday.

Gaytán added: “For us to incur the death of a student is not OK.”

The news conference followed an emergency executive session for the board to discuss the East High School shooting Wednesday in which two administrators were shot.

The administrators — Jerald Mason, who was discharged from Denver Health, and Eric Sinclair, who is still hospitalized following surgery — were conducting a pat down of the suspected shooter for weapons under the school’s “safe plan” when they were shot.