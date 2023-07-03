Today is July 3, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

The Colorado Supreme Court this week wrapped up its calendar of oral arguments and weekly releases of decisions until the fall, leaving behind a roster of major rulings and edicts affecting the administration of justice.

Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright said at a lawyers-and-judges conference in May that during the past year, the state's highest court has granted review of fewer cases through the traditional route of certiorari, or "cert," but has increased the percentage of cases it hears directly from the trial courts, bypassing the Court of Appeals.

At the same time, the Supreme Court has been quicker to process the appeals it hears, which Boatright attributed to better communication between justices about the issues prior to the drafting of an opinion.

"Collegiality is at an all time high. We like each other," he added.

Colorado Politics compiled a list of the most consequential things the Supreme Court did between September and June — and also, what it notably did not do.

In early July, the Colorado Supreme Court will reach an unusual milestone: going 2.5 years without a new justice.

While 30 months may not seem like a long stretch, it is, in fact, the largest interval any of the court's current members have experienced without a seat turning over, beginning with Justice Monica M. Márquez's appointment in 2010 and ending with the addition of Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter in 2021.

"For court watchers like me, it’s certainly easier when you don’t have to learn the legal views of a new judge," said Christopher M. Jackson, an appellate attorney with Holland & Hart. "There will be a little more predictability in terms of where the court is going, but it also means there won’t be any 'fresh blood' to shake things up for quite a while."

The state's highest court is populated with seven people who are nowhere near the mandatory retirement age of 72. Barring a resignation, a return to private practice or an elevation to the federal bench, the seven justices who are in their 50s or early 60s will comprise the Supreme Court for the next decade.

The demographics of the current court have already played a role in a new system for selecting the chief justice. Previously, the chief justice would remain in that role until retirement. That method allowed the late Chief Justice Mary Mullarkey to serve for 12 years — the longest in history — until stepping down in 2010.

Demand for abortions continues to tax Colorado providers, as out-of-state women travel here for services because of legal restrictions where they live, following last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

About 2 in 5 women seeking abortion services from Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains have been from out of state since the June 24, 2022, ruling, said Fawn Bolak, regional director of communications and marketing.

“It’s been an all-hands-on-deck type of mentality since the Dobbs decision,” she said.

A majority of justices held that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion and overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which reverted control of abortion law to individual states.

As the first state to allow legal abortion in 1967, Colorado has a history of being an abortion sanctuary and today boasts one of the country's most lenient abortion laws.

The Democratic-controlled legislature further bolstered reproductive rights this year with three new laws that expand health insurance coverage for abortion, protect abortion and gender-affirming care patients and providers in Colorado from penalties from other states and prevent deceptive advertising at crisis pregnancy centers.

Nearly two dozen Denver County Court judges will not be impacted by any reform to the state’s judicial discipline system should voters approve the proposal next year.

That’s because Denver’s 19 county jurists — each appointed by the mayor and apart from the 27 Denver district court judges named by the governor — fall under an autonomous city judicial discipline commission different from a state panel that oversees everyone else.

That means while 339 district and county court judges across Colorado must comply with any change to the state’s system of discipline, Denver’s county court judges will still answer to another — one that strongly mimics the very methods voters are being asked to reform in 2024.

The city's commission can continue to hold hearings in secret, continue to act as prosecutor and jury on any case it brings against a Denver county court judge, or even allow the mayor to sit in judgment, despite any potential conflict of interest.

Denver commission officials told The Denver Gazette they’re waiting and watching to see what happens with the statewide vote and would likely take up similar changes after that, a process that could take months and require another vote of the city’s electorate.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a Christian website designer, along with businesses that create speech, do not have to serve LGBTQ customers if the desired message violates their beliefs, policymakers in Colorado are pondering whether changes to the state's anti-discrimination law are warranted.

Currently, the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) makes it unlawful for businesses open to the public to refuse service on the basis of sexual orientation and other protected characteristics. The Supreme Court's conservative majority, however, determined Colorado cannot compel speech-based enterprises to create objectionable content. In the case of 303 Creative v. Elenis, that meant wedding websites celebrating same-sex couples.

"I am still reviewing the full opinion and can't comment on specific changes to CADA until I have done that," said Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee. "However, it's pretty clear to me that this ruling from the arch-conservative U.S. Supreme Court will cause more Coloradans — and more Americans — to experience discrimination in places of public accommodation, and that's tragic."

At a press conference on Friday, Attorney General Phil Weiser said he will attempt to "limit the impact" of the decision and "ultimately overturn" it, but he declined to endorse any amendments to CADA itself in light of the new exception for purely expressive services.

"We’re gonna work to limit the impact of that loophole as much as possible. But from we have seen thus far, we don’t see the need to change the nature of our anti-discrimination laws," he said.