Today is June 29, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is among numerous public officials who have recently been sent suspicious letters containing an unidentified but apparently harmless "white powder," the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Authorities have been investigating similar letters sent to lawmakers and other public officials characterized as predominantly Republican for at least a week, with reports of letters received in Kansas, Tennessee and Montana.

The FBI is investigating to identify the source of the letters, a bureau spokeswoman confirmed to Colorado Politics on Wednesday.

The Journal reported that suspicious letters — described as arriving in "standard, white envelopes with fake return addresses" — have also been found in Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C. At least one was addressed to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that it charged a man who allegedly threatened Gov. Jared Polis.

Jeromie James Rose, 41, was arrested Saturday by Colorado State Patrol troopers on suspicion of the felony charge retaliation against an elected official.

On June 20, Rose allegedly left a voicemail threatening the governor's life, according to a news release. He was advised of the charges against him Monday and released on $3,000 bond, according to court records.

Rose lives in the Adams County part of Aurora, according to the release. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5 at 9:30 a.m. in Division R2.

The suspect has been charged with crimes multiple times since 2002, including "harassment - repeated calls" in 2020, to a protection order in a 2017 domestic violence case out of Boulder County in 2017, to assaulting a peace officer — which was reduced to a resisting arrest charge — in 2004 in Boulder County to a permanent protection order being placed against him by an Adams County judge in 2016.

A coalition of media entities urged a trial court judge to deny Denver Public Schools' "11th hour request" to halt releasing the recording from a March 23 executive decision held in the wake of the East High School shooting that wounded two administrators.

The DPS board appealed a trial court judge's order to DPS to release the recording. Separately, the board asked the judge to stay his release order.

After several hours in executive session in March, the board returned a memo drafted to temporarily change the district’s policy barring police officers on campus, which was unanimously approved without discussion.

Colorado's second-highest court agreed earlier this month that a woman who spoke out against domestic violence online after the high-profile death of her sister cannot be held liable for defamation.

Moira Sharkey was the sister of Kathleen "Kate" Petrocco, who died in her Brighton home in July 2019. Authorities ruled the cause of death a suicide, but Sharkey and her family questioned that finding. Even if Petrocco's husband, David Petrocco Jr., was not directly involved, they believed the domestic violence Kate Petrocco experienced led to her death.

David Petrocco sued Sharkey in 2020 for multiple posts she made on Facebook, in which Sharkey lamented the justice system's handling of her sister's abuse. Petrocco interpreted her public statements as falsely implying he killed his wife.

Although a trial judge allowed David Petrocco's defamation claims to proceed, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals found Sharkey's statements were shielded under a Colorado law designed to protect free speech.

Former President Donald Trump's criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly — according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Sixty percent of Republicans now have a favorable view of Trump, down slightly from April, when 68% of Republicans said they had a favorable view of the 2024 GOP presidential front-runner. The poll found 38% of Republicans have an unfavorable view of Trump, an uptick from 30% in April.

The dip suggests some Republicans could be growing weary of Trump's legal drama after he became the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted on federal criminal charges. Trump, who was also indicted on separate charges in New York this spring, pleaded not guilty this month to 37 felony counts accusing him of improperly storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, concealing them from investigators and refusing to turn them over when subpoenaed.