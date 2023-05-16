Today is May 16, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

NBC News reported Monday that President Joe Biden may halt plans to move Space Command to Huntsville, Ala.

Unnamed sources in the report say they believe the White House's potential plan to delay stems from "abortion politics" in Alabama, which recently passed what is considered to be one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the United States.

In his final days in office, former President Donald Trump made the decision to move Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama, a decision which Colorado Springs officials and members of the state’s congressional delegation have worked for more than two years to reverse, or at least to reopen the headquarters location process.

The Gazette previously reported that they argued moving the command would cost more than $1 billion, force many of the command’s personnel and civilian employees to move or quit, and would likely delay the command’s plan to formally begin operations later this year.

When considering a headquarters location, the military generally considers access to health care, housing, room for growth and quality of life. According to the NBC report, the White House said the Alabama abortion ban was not a factor in its ongoing review of the headquarters location decision.

In a victory for tenants' rights, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday that landlords must provide 30 days' notice of an eviction for federally supported housing units, a requirement that Congress enacted in the early COVID-19 pandemic which has never expired.

The decision appears to be the first of its kind from any state Supreme Court. Judges across the country, and even within Colorado, have reached different conclusions about whether the 30-day notice requirement enshrined in a major pandemic relief law continues to trump state-level notice windows — 10 days, in Colorado's case.

Justice Melissa Hart, in the Supreme Court's May 15 opinion, acknowledged Congress had explicitly allowed a related moratorium on evictions to expire in mid-2020.

"But the Notice Provision includes no expiration date. We cannot insert an expiration date where Congress omitted one," she wrote.

When Mike Johnston became principal of Thornton's Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts in 2005, he learned many of his students couldn't claim in-state tuition if they enrolled in college after graduation because they were living in the country without proper immigration documentation.

He recalled in a recent interview that his distraught and dispirited students were questioning the point of all the work they were putting into high school.

The 48-year-old Johnston, a candidate in next month's runoff election for Denver mayor, says that's what planted the seeds that have driven him to a career in public service, including multiple runs for office.

After working on Barack Obama's first presidential campaign as an advisor on education issues, Johnston was appointed by a vacancy committee to fill a state Senate seat in Northeast Denver. At the State Capitol, he worked with other lawmakers to introduced legislation to allow immigrant students who lacked sufficient documentation to qualify for in-state tuition rates at state colleges and universities.

The proposal, dubbed the ASSET Bill — short for Advancing Students for a Stronger Economy Tomorrow — would fail to gain traction over several sessions before finally passing with bipartisan support in 2013, making Colorado the 14th state to grant in-state tuition to students who aren’t in the country legally.

Kelly Brough was serving then-Mayor John Hickenlooper as chief of staff when the Great Recession took its toll and local governments' budgets went into a downward spiral.

So, rather than planning for spending in good times, Brough found herself building a budget for Denver in the worst of times.

And because around 70% of the city budget is allocated for personnel, she knew each reduction would directly affect someone.

"It's one thing to build budgets when revenues are growing, and it's another thing to build a budget when you're cutting," Brough said in a recent interview. "Every decision you make affects individuals and their quality of life, and you're always trying to figure out how to live inside your budget but deliver the services our residents need."

By Brough's retelling, this juncture in her career helped equipped her to tackle Denver's myriad challenges as its next mayor. Brough faces Mike Johnston, a former state senator and nonprofit head, in a runoff election on June 6 to replace outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock.

At the end of “The Searchers,” one of John Wayne’s most renowned Westerns, a kidnapped girl has been rescued and a family reunited. As the closing music swells, Wayne's character looks around at his kin — people who have other people to lean on — and then walks off toward the dusty West Texas horizon, lonesome and alone.

It's a classic example of a fundamental American tall tale — that of a nation built on notions of individualism, a male-dominated story filled with loners and “rugged individualists” who suck it up, do what needs to be done, ride off into the sunset and like it that way.

In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. This month, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared it an American epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking upon the population of the United States. “Millions of people in America are struggling in the shadows," he said, “and that’s not right.”

He cited some potent forces: the gradual withering of longstanding institutions, decreased engagement with churches, the fraying bonds of extended families. When you add recent stressors — the rise of social media and virtual life, post-9/11 polarization and the way COVID-19 interrupted existence — the challenge becomes even more stark.

People are lonely the world over. But as far back as the early 19th century, when the word “loneliness” began to be used in its current context in American life, some were already asking the question: Do the contours of American society — that emphasis on individualism, that spreading out with impunity over a vast, sometimes outsized landscape — encourage isolation and alienation?

Or is that, like other chunks of the American story, a premise built on myths?