IMG-5014.jpg

A view of downtown Durango in late August. 

 Alayna Alvarez, Colorado Politics

Counties: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan.

2019 estimated population: 87,199

Dolores (2,055), La Plata (56,221), Montezuma (26,183) and San Juan (728) and the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation (2,012). 

Major municipalities: Cortez, Durango and the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation.

State legislatorsSen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, Senate District 6; Reps. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, House District 58; and Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, House District 59.

Congressional member: Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, Congressional District 3.

