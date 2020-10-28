Counties: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Jefferson.
2019 estimated population: 2,108,046; Adams (517,421), Arapahoe (656,590), Douglas (351,154), Jefferson (582,881).
Major municipalities (more than 100,000 population): Aurora, Lakewood, Thornton, Arvada, Westminster, Centennial, Highlands Ranch (unincorporated).
Congressional members: Diane DeGette, D-Denver, District 1 (Englewood, part of Jefferson County); Ken Buck, R-Windsor, District 4 (part of Douglas County); Jason Crow, D-Aurora, District 6 (parts of Arapahoe, Douglas and Adams counties); Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, District 7 (parts of Jefferson and Adams counties).
MARK HARDEN
