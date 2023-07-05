Today is July 5, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Tens of thousands of Coloradans are protesting soaring property valuations that threaten to take out a lot more from people's pockets than in previous tax years.

The sharp rise in protests also means a significant increase in the workload for county assessors and their staffers and, later, for county commissioners and district courts that ultimately have the final say on how much tax liability each property owner faces.

In Arapahoe County, the commissioners extended the deadline to send "notices of determination" — the assessor's initial response to the tax protests — to Aug. 15, instead of June 30. The county saw a nearly 600% increase in protests this year compared to 2021, the last time property values were appraised for taxing purposes.

Unlike some states, Colorado does not cap the property valuation in determining tax liability, which means a 40% increase in market valuation translates to roughly the same amount in tax valuation increase, with some adjustments for mill levy hikes or decreases made by local jurisdictions and an assessment ratio decrease adopted by the state.

Arapahoe County saw almost 31,000 protests against property tax valuations — a record number — after the valuation for the median residential home rose by 42%.

Arapahoe County Assessor PK Kaiser earlier noted that the areas that experienced the largest gains in residential property value were Aurora, Littleton and Englewood.

Anders Nelson, the county spokesperson, talked to Colorado Politics recently about the tax protests and what to expect.

A former East High School principal is the latest to jump into the Denver Public Schools Board of Education race.

John Youngquist has joined an increasingly crowded field to replace the at-large seat held by Board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson. Last month, Anderson announced he was dropping out of the race to run for Colorado House District 8, a seat held by Leslie Herod, D-Denver.

With the school board election just four months away, at least three candidates are vying for one of the district’s two at large positions. The other is held by Scott Esserman, which expires in 2025.

Youngquist, who served as principal at East high School from 2007 to 2012, joins former Tattered Cover CEO and Denver mayoral candidate, Kwame Spearman, and Paul Ballenger, a security expert and former Marine.

More affordable housing units are under construction in the Park Hill neighborhood as Denver marked its largest, city-funded affordable housing project to break ground since the development of the Department of Housing Stability (HOST) in 2019.

Mayor Michael Hancock joined developers Delwest Development Corp. at a late June groundbreaking ceremony for the Holly38 development. The project will bring in 253 affordable apartment units spread across eight three-story buildings.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to affordably live and work in Denver. Projects like Holly38 deliver on that promise,” Hancock said in a news release. “We’re working on every level to create and preserve affordable housing for hard-working individuals and families. Today’s groundbreaking continues our momentum in creating a healthy, housed and connected Denver.”

The income-restricted housing will support individual tenants and families by providing one, two, three and four-bedroom homes to households earning 30% to 80% of the area median income. Vouchers from the Denver Housing Authority will ensure none of the residents pay more than 30% of their income on rent, according to HOST.

A one-person household making $66,300 is at 80% of the area median income this year, while a household making $26,100 is at the 30% threshold.

A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana granted the injunction in response to a 2022 lawsuit brought by attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri. Their lawsuit alleged that the federal government overstepped in its efforts to convince social media companies to address postings that could result in vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic or affect elections.

Doughty cited “substantial evidence” of a far-reaching censorship campaign. He wrote that the “evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth.’ ”

Republican U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, who was the Missouri attorney general when the lawsuit was filed, said on Twitter that the ruling was “a huge win for the First Amendment and a blow to censorship.”