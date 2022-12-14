AMERICAN WILD HORSE CAMPAIGN
Denver
News: Stay Wild, Denver! Those words weren’t a behavioral command, but the theme for an intimate fundraising reception for the American Wild Horse Campaign held at Gallery 6 in the Santa Fe Arts District.
A minimum $250 donation was suggested for the Dec. 9 event that was highlighted by remarks from Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis, a dedicated animal welfare supporter.
The governor noted that wild horses figure prominently in the world vision of the American West, and while “These majestic creatures face some real challenges, Colorado is in a position of being a leader” when it comes to their humane management.
Reis added: “I care for these wild, untamed beauties … and believe that to see wild horses as a problem to be solved is wrong. We need to work toward creative solutions to give wild horses the dignity and respect they deserve.”
Gallery 6 is owned by wildlife photographer Scott Wilson, the 2022 Sony World Photography Open Photographer of the Year. Like Polis and Reis, he maintains that the wild horses need to be “more than numbers. They have stories and those stories need to be told.”
He advances that through his pictures, images captured in places where wild horses roam.
“Anger Management,” a powerful black and white image of a wild stallion that was one of 500-plus removed in a Bureau of Land Management roundup staged in Colorado’s Sand Wash Basin, earned Wilson the Open Photographer of the Year award and was auctioned at Stay Wild, Denver!
Horses in these roundups are put up for auction, and while some are adopted to good homes the majority are sold for slaughter.
Guests also were treated to a preview of “Mustang Grit,” a documentary short about Wilson’s journey from wildlife photographer and Stage 4 cancer survivor to a leading advocate for wild horse conservation.
AWHC board president and former Denver-area resident Ellie Phipps Price also spoke, expressing her delight in having so many Coloradans backing the cause in which she is so deeply involved.
A decades-long advocate for the humane control of wild horses, Phipps Price produced the movie “American Mustang” and has relocated some 200 of them to Montgomery Creek Ranch, a sprawling Northern California wilderness property that she and husband Chris Towt established for this very purpose. Towt also is the vintner at Dunstan Wines in Sonoma, Calif.
“If we can’t come up with a humane, sustainable way to manage them on the range, they’ll be lost,” she said in a 2013 interview with a reporter for the Santa Rosa (CA) Press-Democrat.
In addition to the governor and First Gentleman, the reception guests included:
· Colorado state Sens. Joann Ginal and Kerry Donovan
· The Rev. Lucia Guzman, former state senate minority leader
· Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources
· Cinematographer Michael Alfuso
· Ulysses Strategies president Shad Murib, a candidate for chair of the Colorado Democratic Party
· Documentary filmmaker Michael Alfuso
About the organization: The American Wild Horse Campaign, headquartered in Washington, D.C. has offices throughout the West. With 700,000 bipartisan and grassroots supporters and followers worldwide, it works to ensure the future of America’s iconic wild horses and burros, and the Western public lands where they roam. “We work to reform and cruel and costly federal wild horse and burro roundup program and replace it with humane management that keeps wild
horses and burros wild, protected and free,” according the AWHC website. In addition, the AWHC, in cooperation with the state of Nevada, implements the world’s largest horse fertility control program.
Website: americanwildhorsecampaign.org
