A super PAC backed by one of Colorado's largest labor unions launched a TV advertising campaign Thursday attacking Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner for voting to slash spending for public health programs before claiming the federal government was prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We also, I think, made some very wise steps early on," Gardner says after the ad's narrator notes that the incumbent, who is seeking a second term, voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut funding for the Centers for Disease Control.

"Coloradans are smarter than that," the ad's narrator concludes.

The newly formed Colorado's Working Families super PAC, funded by the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, is spending five figures to air the 30-second ad on Denver-area broadcast stations through June 16, a spokesman said.

Gardner will face the winner of a June 30 Democratic primary between former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff.

The Republican was on the air in the last half of May with a TV ad touting his efforts to secure medical equipment for Colorado during the early weeks of the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis is a watershed moment in our nation's history, and Cory Gardner is on the wrong side," said Daniel Langford, president of the carpenter's union, in a statement.

"Time and time again, Senator Gardner has put the interests of corporate America ahead of Colorado’s working men and women. From his attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act to his vote to cut $1 billion from the CDC to his recent claims that Washington was prepared for the coronavirus pandemic, Cory has shown us he is unfit to serve the people of Colorado," Langford said.

Gardner's Senate office rejects suggestions the lawmaker was asleep at the switch as the pandemic approached, listing numerous actions he took starting in late January, calling for a briefing for Senate committees and urging the State Department, Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to prepare for an outbreak.