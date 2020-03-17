U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner announced Tuesday afternoon that he will self-quarantine after learning he recently had contact with a constituent who later tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Gardner, a Colorado Republican, said he met on March 11 with the Coloradan, who was visiting the senator's office in Washington, D.C.
Doctors recommend asymptomatic individuals who have come in contact with infected people quarantine themselves for 14 days to avoid spreading the virus.
“I was alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus," Gardner said in a statement.
"While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11 at the recommendation of the Tri-County Health Department. The health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19."
Gardner is the latest member of Congress to take the precaution after learning about interactions with someone later found to be infected with the virus, which has reached pandemic proportions in the United States and globally.
At least 12 members of Congress have voluntarily quarantined themselves after crossing paths with someone who tested positive for the virus, including Republican senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Rick Scott of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
