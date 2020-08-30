U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will be talking online about the fate of the planet Monday afternoon with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, the Democrat from south Florida leading the Select Committee of the Climate Crisis.
Neguse also serves on the 14-member congressional committee, which includes five Republicans (none from Colorado).
The webinar is at 4 p.m. Those interested can register by clicking here.
"As Coloradans, we are all acutely aware of the distinct issues our state faces due to the climate crisis," Neguse said in an advisory Sunday afternoon. "We hope you will join us for a discussion on the work the Select Committee has been doing and the work that continues to be done."
A former county commissioner from Tampa, Castor has served in Congress in 2006. She is a member of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Castor also is a renewable energy advocate who co-chairs the House Democratic Environmental Message Team, which issued the critical "Trump’s Toxic Team” report in May 2018.
"The Trump Administration is perpetuating an unprecedented culture of corruption, cronyism and abuse of taxpayer money," the report states. "Nowhere is that more visible – or more damaging – than in the Trump Toxic Team’s sell-out of our environment to their polluter donors."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the new committee in December 2018.
“The American people have demanded action to combat the climate crisis, which threatens our public health, our economy, our national security and the whole of God’s creation,” Pelosi said in the statement at the time. “Congresswoman Castor is a proven champion for public health and green infrastructure, who deeply understands the scope and seriousness of this threat.”
