U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn said Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation is putting another $10 million in the runways at Colorado Springs Municipal Airport.
The grants will pay for revamping the runways, including new lighting. The money will go to the city of Colorado Springs, which oversees the municipal facility.
Lamborn's office said the money is part of the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment Act for the 21st Century, or AIR 21, bipartisan legislation that first passed in 2000. Both nay votes from Colorado were cast by Republicans Tom Tancredo and Scott McInnis, before Tipton or other members of Colorado's current delegation, beyond Denver U.S. Rep Diana DeGette, joined the chamber. DeGette and other Colorado Democrats voted in favor.
"The Colorado Springs Airport is a vital asset to the Fifth Congressional District," Lamborn said in a statement Friday. "The airport provides jobs in our community and serves as a key transportation mode for tourists and Coloradans throughout the region. These grants will improve our runways, prevent future flight delays, and help the Pikes Peak region maintain major commercial airliners and destinations."
A Republican and noted ally of the president, Lamborn thanked the Trump administration for "improving our aging infrastructure."
Lamborn faces Democrat Jillian Freeland in November for reelection, as well as Libertarian Ed Duffett and United Party nominee Rebecca Keltie.
Greg Phillips, director of aviation at the airport, said he was excited to get the money for the improvements.
"This grant will allow us to resurface and improve the west runway (Runway 17R/35L) and will be completed in the summer of 2021," he said in a statement released by Lamborn's office.
He said the airport averages 35 commercial flights a day, not counting military and cargo planes. About 1.7 million passengers pass through the airport each year, Phillips said.
"This funding will allow us to continue to give our patrons a timely, seamless, and high-quality experience," he stated.
