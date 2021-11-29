Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, was elected to the National League of Cities board of directors by NLC’s membership at the 2021 virtual City Summit.
Bommer was elected to a two-year term, one of four state municipal league directors appointed to the 33-member board. He will also serve on the board’s executive committee.
Mayor Stephanie Piko of Centennial and Loveland City Councilman John Fogle were also elected to two-year terms.
Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Ga., was elected president. He will serve a one-year term.
NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders, municipal staff and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.
In a statement, Bommer said “state municipal leagues established NLC and serve an important function in its governance. It is my honor to represent Colorado and the state leagues in NLC Region 7 (CO, WY, UT, MT, SD, and ND) on the board. I look forward to advancing and protecting municipal interests along with my fellow board members.”
Bommer has been with the municipal league since 2001 and its executive director since 2019.
Piko was elected to a second term as Centennial's mayor last month. She is a former teacher in the Cherry Creek School District and an advocate for broadband expansion.
Fogle was first elected to Loveland's City Council in 2011 and is now in his third term, which expires in 2023. He is the owner of Northern Consulting, a computer repair and home technology business.
