One Colorado will mark its 10th anniversary Saturday with a free, virtual version of its annual Ally Awards Saturday at noon.
Registration is available online by clicking here.
The organization is the state’s largest and most politically focused advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Coloradans.
Former Govs. Roy Romer and John Hickenlooper are expected to speak.
The state's first openly gay governor, Jared Polis is expected to speak to the progress of LGBTQ equality in Colorado. All three governors are Democrats.
One Colorado said Friday that the Ally Awards are typically one of the organization's annual fundraisers, and they're hoping supporters come through with donations to help continue their work representing LGBTQ Coloradans.
This year's Ally Awards will go to the Colorado Lawyers Committee, The Equity Project founder Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler and Katherine Archuleta, the former director of the U.S, Office of Personnel Management under President Obama.
This year will also include parting works from Daniel Ramos, the organization's well-known executive director, who is retiring from the job.
This year's emcee will be state Rep. Alex Valdez of Denver, with a message from One Colorado Education Fund chair Dr. Ellen Winiarczyk.
