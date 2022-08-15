Coloradans can now recover unclaimed properties online, allowing access to tens of millions of dollars worth of forgotten checks, wages and more.

State Treasurer Dave Young urged Colorado residents to reclaim their property on Monday as part of “The Great Colorado Payback.” Young said at least one in 10 Coloradans have unclaimed property such as gift certificates, stock shares, unpaid wages and uncashed checks waiting for them.

“The Great Colorado Payback wants to make sure that you’re reunited with your money," Young said. “It only takes 30 seconds to check colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com to see if you have money waiting to be claimed.”

Last year, the payback resulted in nearly $43 million being returned to 23,462 residents — averaging $1,827.62 per claim — according to the Treasurer’s Office.

This year, in Pueblo County alone, there are 204,843 unclaimed properties available, including $22,480,689 in cash, 209 items from safety deposit boxes and 2,353,107 stock shares. The Treasurer’s Office said it has a list of over 1.7 million individuals and businesses eligible to claim property statewide.

Unclaimed properties can include abandoned financial assets such as stocks, dividends, mutual funds, checking and savings accounts, unpaid wages, securities, life insurance payouts and uncashed checks or safety deposit boxes with substantial periods of inactivity.

There are no time limits for filing a claim for unclaimed properties.

Visit colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com to search for unclaimed property for individuals, nonprofits and businesses.