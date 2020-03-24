Tamra Farah didn't stay out of the political spotlight long. The well-known Colorado conservative leader has a new project, a vlog series called "Women on the Right."
She said the series delivers "policy without the 'wonk' and history without the lesson."
Farah contends, "Women on the Right are registered voters, either Republican or Independent, and they vote regularly for candidates who are most likely to give them what they want — so they vote Republican."
You can check out the series by clicking here.
Farah was deputy state director for Americans for Prosperity until 2018 after three years as its chief spokeswoman in Colorado.
Farah, the wife of former gubernatorial candidate Barry Farah, stepped down as chair of the El Paso County Republican Party last year, citing her disappointment with clashes within the local organization.
Her videos are posted on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
