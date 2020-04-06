Republican Steve House on Saturday won the nomination to take on U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, the Democratic incumbent in the Aurora-based 6th Congressional District.

House, a former state GOP chairman and gubernatorial candidate, took 93.5% of the vote over first-time candidate Ryan Gonzalez in the district's virtual assembly, which was held online due to restrictions on in-person gatherings during the coronavirus epidemic.

“Perhaps never before in our country’s history has it been more vital that we have elected leaders who govern with their ideas and not their fears," House said in a statement.

"Now, is the time for experienced practical leadership in Washington — not bickering and finger pointing. I pledge to work tirelessly to represent each Coloradan, as we overcome the current coronavirus pandemic and the effects of an economic tsunami that has followed."

House's path to the ballot was made easier two weeks earlier when Casper Stockham, who ran for Congress twice before in a neighboring district, withdrew from the primary and said he would instead seek the Republican nomination to run against U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter in the 7th Congressional District.

After securing the nomination, House cited his primary opponents' "passion and commitment," reserving particular praise for Gonzlez, a 25-year-old, first-generation American, as a "voice that needs to be heard more from as we move forward in this campaign."

Another little-known Republican, technology consultant John Szemler, withdrew from the primary in late March.

The 6th CD covers Aurora and parts of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. Since its boundaries were drawn ahead of the 2012 election, it's seen Colorado's most hard-fought and expensive congressional races.

Crow, an Aurora attorney and Army Ranger veteran, unseated six-term Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in the last election.

Both parties have listed the race among this year's potential battlegrounds, with Crow landing a spot on the the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's Frontline program for members in competitive districts and House being named to the National Republican Congressional Committee's Young Guns program.

According to the most recent campaign finance filings, Crow holds a substantial fundraising advantage over House heading into the General Election, with $1.4 million in the bank to House's $430,000. Reports covering fundraising for the first three months of he year are due April 15.