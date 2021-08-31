Nellie Moran will become the next chief of staff for the Colorado Senate Democratic caucus, according to a Tuesday announcement from Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo.
She replaces James Lucero, who has been in the position for the past two sessions.
Moran has spent the last three years working with Senate Democrats, first as a policy and communications adviser to Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and then as deputy chief of staff for the Senate Democratic Caucus, "playing a key role in advancing the policy priorities and initiatives of the caucus at the Colorado State Capitol," according to a statement from Garcia.
“With an incredible work ethic, unmatched expertise, and an unyielding commitment to delivering for the people of Colorado, Nellie has been an indispensable member of the Senate Democrats team since her first day on the job,” Garcia said.
Prior to her service with the Senate Democrats, Moran worked in Washington, D.C. for U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) the nation's first Latina senator. Moran was Masto's deputy finance director and grants director. She was also finance director for the 2018 gubernatorial campaign for Cary Kennedy.
"I entered public service because I wanted to effectuate change in my community and I'm so proud of the work we've accomplished over the past three years," Moran said in Tuesday's statement. "I'm eager to support the caucus in developing solutions to the most pressing issues facing our state. Now more than ever we need to roll up our sleeves and work hard for the people of Colorado, and I'm prepared to do just that."
She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and French from Pacific Lutheran University.
Garcia praised Lucero, who served as Garcia's campaign manager in 2014 as well as various positions in the legislature for the past nine years. “James has been an integral part of our success in the legislature for almost a decade, working hard to shepherd important policies through the legislative process, leading with poise and integrity, and being an excellent advisor and friend," Garcia said. “I could not be more grateful for his service to Colorado.”
