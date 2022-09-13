Colorado Sen. Chris Hansen may soon join the crowded field of candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Denver in 2023.

Hansen, D-Denver, on Tuesday told Colorado Politics he is “strongly considering” entering the race, saying he’ll announce his official decision in the next few weeks.

Mayor Michael Hancock is term limited, with his term expiring next year.

If he enters the race, Hansen will join at least 10 other candidates who have filed paperwork to run, including longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.

Most notably, Hansen would have to face off against his legislative colleague, state Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, who announced her mayoral candidacy last week. Both Herod and Hansen are members of the Joint Budget Committee — the legislature’s most powerful committee, which is responsible for the state’s annual budget — with Hansen serving as vice chair.

Rumors of Hansen running for mayor in 2023 have been circulating for well over a year. Other state lawmakers who’ve been repeatedly named as potential candidates include Denver Democrats Rep. Alex Valdez and House Speaker Alec Garnett, the latter of whom has said he does not plan to run.

Hansen has served on the state legislature since 2016, being elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and 2018, then to the Senate in 2020. He is currently serving his first Senate term, which expires in January of 2025.

If Hansen were to be elected as mayor next year, a vacancy committee would select a replacement to fill his seat representing Senate District 31, including 19 whole neighborhoods in central and east Denver.