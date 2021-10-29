U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper's state director, Shad Murib, is stepping down from the position after two years working for the Colorado Democrat's campaign and Senate office, a spokeswoman said Friday.
Murib, who is married to state Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Edwards, plans to start a political consulting firm and develop business at the Donovan family's cattle ranch, including creating a venue for weddings. Murib and Donovan were wed on the ranch in the summer of 2019.
“Shad has been instrumental to building our Senate team and ensuring every Coloradan has a seat at the table," Hickenlooper said in a statement.
"His relentless optimism, work ethic, and dedication will serve him well as a small business owner. We thank him for his commitment to service and Colorado, and we wish him the best in his new endeavor.”
The senator has yet to name a replacement for Murib, whose last day on staff is Monday, a spokeswoman said.
In a statement, Murib said Hickenlooper devotion to the state "sets a high bar."
"I’ll never forget us navigating a muddy county road on the Eastern Plains or pushing a car out of a snow bank in the mountains in our pursuit of putting our office and our politics within reach of every Coloradan," he said. "I’m proud of our work to elevate and champion marginalized voices over the past two years.”
Murib worked as outreach director for Hickenlooper's Senate campaign. Before that, he was government affairs manager for Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and is a former chief of staff for the Colorado Senate Democrats. He also worked on Gov. Jared Polis' gubernatorial campaign and in Polis' congressional office before that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.