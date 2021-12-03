Sen. Chris Kolker, D-Centennial, was named a 2021 legislative champion by Mental Health America during a recent winter policy council meeting in Santa Fe, NM.
Kolker was one of six state legislators honored by the organization.
Kolker was a prime sponsor of SB21-154, which establishes the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network, which will allow Colorado to align with a growing national network for the hotline that is scheduled to go live July 16, 2022.
The Federal Communications Commission has designated 988 as a national suicide prevention hotline number.
According to Pew Research, states are responsible for building the infrastructure, training staff and integrating it with 911 and other emergency services.
SB154 imposes a surcharge to support 988 operations. The surcharge will be collected by telecommunications companies from customers, similar to how 911 services are funded.
“Every Coloradan deserves access to mental health care, and I am incredibly proud of the work we did last session fighting for increased mental health access for all Coloradans,” Kolker said in a statement Thursday. “As far back as I can remember, I have struggled with my mental health, and I know that I am not alone. I fought to establish the 988 program because I know that when someone is in a mental health crisis, they often don’t know where to turn, and I look forward to continuing our work to reduce the stigma around mental health, get countless Coloradans the care they need, and save lives in the process.”
SB 154 also set up the 988 crisis hotline enterprise. The enterprise's board of directors, appointed in September by Gov. Jared Polis, will impose the 988 surcharge and a prepaid wireless 988 charge, fund the 988 crisis hotline and find third parties to provide crisis outreach, stabilization, and acute care.
