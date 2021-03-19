After spending 10 years as U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet's chief of staff, Capital Hill veteran Jonathan Davidson is headed to the Treasury Department, the White House announced.
Davidson has been appointed assistant secretary for legislative affairs.
Bennet said the president couldn't have made a better choice than his long-time staffer.
“Jon has been an extraordinary partner as my chief of staff for the past 10 years, always leading with integrity, humility, and inexhaustible drive," Bennet said in a statement.
"He is a tireless public servant who has earned genuine respect from colleagues on both sides of the aisle for his commitment to solving problems and making government work for the American people. I cannot thank him enough for his service to Colorado and our team, and I look forward to working with him and the Department of Treasury to implement the Child Tax Credit and make it permanent for American families.”
Davidson played a key role pushing for the tax credit, a proposal supported for years by Bennet that was included in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill signed last week by Biden, Democratic congressional staffers said.
Before working for Bennet, Davidson served as chief counsel to U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and chief of staff for U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland and, before that, his father, then-U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes, also of Maryland.
"Jon Davidson's 10-year tenure as chief of staff was full of accomplishments for Colorado," said Craig Hughes, Bennet's chief political strategist, in an email to Colorado Politics.
"He played a key behind-the-scenes role in so many critical policy changes. From full funding for LWCF, designating Brown's Canyon and Chimney Rock as national monuments, expanding access to health care and most recently the inclusion of Senator Bennet's Child Tax Credit as a key part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan, Jon leaves a legacy of great work for the people of Colorado. His leadership helped steer the team through a re-election campaign in 2016 and a presidential race in 2019. Everyone at Team Bennet is incredibly grateful for all he has done, and excited for Jon to play a critical role in the Biden Administration."
The Child Tax Credit is expected to cut child poverty in half.
The position is subject to Senate confirmation.
