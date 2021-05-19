A scholarship created to honor Steve Farber, one of the founders of powerhouse law and lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, was awarded Tuesday to North High School senior Louisa Wilson, who intends to study criminal justice and pursue a law degree.

Presented by Farber's youngest son, Brad Farber, the Steve Farber Scholarship was funded by the Brownstein firm with a $40,000 donation to the North High School Alumni Foundation. It was created in memory of its namesake, a graduate of the Denver school, who died March 3, 2020, at age 76 at his Denver home.

Wilson, a tireless student who hasn't received a grade below "A" in her high school career, plans to attend the University of Tampa, the firm said. Her long-term goal is to earn a law degree and work for the FBI or practice as an attorney.

The scholarship, funded in perpetuity, will be awarded to a different senior each year.

Known as “Stevie from the West Side,” Farber founded the firm in 1968 with childhood friends from North Denver, Norm Brownstein and Jack Hyatt, eventually growing it to one of the largest private companies in Colorado, with more than 600 professionals with offices across the country.

Farber was not only on speed-dial for numerous CEOs, politicians and community leaders — brokering deals on everything from the Denver Broncos stadium and Denver International Airport to the E-470 highway and Denver's 2008 Democratic National Convention — but he also gave back to the community by supporting a multitude of nonprofits. Known as a mentor to hundreds of young people throughout his career, Farber founded the American Transplant Foundation and served on the boards of the Anti-Defamation League, the Children's Diabetes Foundation and the Children's Hospital Foundation, among many others.