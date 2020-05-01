Saturday supporters of essential workers, presumably on the political left, will rally at the Colorado state Capitol Saturday at 1 p.m., "demonstrating from the safety of our cars."
The Rise Up Colorado Coalition is putting on the demonstration called the People's Rally. Opponents of the ongoing pandemic shutdown have put on demonstrations for loser restrictions at the statehouse in Denver, including one Friday at noon.
The organizations behind the event include Together Colorado, 9to5 Colorado, United For A New Economy, the Colorado AFL-CIO, the Colorado Education Association, Colorado Working Families, Service Employees International Union Local 105 and the Colorado People's Alliance.
Organizers of the Saturday event said on Facebook, "[W]e will show our support for essential workers and make a public push for our new normal—one where our essential workers, people of color, poor people, and immigrants are treated with human dignity.
"During this critical moment in our history, we can create a society that works for all of us. It's time for a people's comeback!"
Those planned to attend can RSVP by clicking here.
Cars will rally in a caravan but participants will still be encouraged to co ver their face "to show solidarity and respect for frontline workers." People also are encouraged by organizers to decorate their vehicles to support health care, home care and others who have continued to work through the crisis.
"Please don't make an unnecessary trip to the store," they said on Facebook. "If you want a sign and don't have the ability to make one, you can drive by Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church at 12:30pm on Saturday to pick up a pre-made sign."
