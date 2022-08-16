Pharmacies in Safeway grocery stores are expanding the medications and services available over the counter without a doctor’s prescription, thanks to a Colorado law passed last year.

Patients in Colorado can now walk up to a Safeway pharmacy counter without visiting a doctor first to receive oral contraceptives, EpiPens, glucagon, diabetes supplies and treatments for UTIs, cold sores, acne, strep throat, flu and migraines.

“This is about providing access to quality of care for uncomplicated conditions for the public when they don’t have a provider, or it is after hours or on the weekend,” said Nikki Price, director of pharmacy services. “Our team of pharmacists is committed to offering convenient and easy access to diagnostics and treatments for these everyday issues.”

This change comes as a result of Senate Bill 21-094, signed into law in June 2021, which expanded services pharmacists can legally provide in Colorado. Because of this, Safeway said its pharmacies will expand their services at 100 locations throughout the state.

The Democrat-sponsored bill passed unanimously in the state Senate and with a 47-13 vote in the House. Bill sponsors said it would save residents time and money, particularly for those who cannot afford doctor’s visits.

Price said that, since the bill’s passage last year, Safeway pharmacists have undergone additional in-store and classroom training to accommodate the new services being offered.

For these new services no longer requiring a doctor’s prescription, prescriptive services and tests are done within Safeway pharmacy wellness centers. Patients can consult with a pharmacist, get tested, vaccinated and receive medication for treatment all onsite.