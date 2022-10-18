To encourage voter participation, Colorado’s Regional Transportation District will provide free public transportation on Election Day and National Early Vote Day.

RTD announced Tuesday that its services will be available to all users at no cost on Oct. 28 and Nov. 8, as part of a partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office. RTD offers bus, rail and light rail services in Denver, Aurora, Boulder and five other surrounding counties.

“I am pleased that this year, RTD will have two zero fare days to provide voters another accessible way to return their ballot,” said Secretary Jena Griswold. “I thank RTD, Colorado’s largest transit agency, for their partnership in making it even more accessible to vote in Colorado.”

Griswold said the free transportation is intended to remove a financial barrier for Coloradans who have to travel by bus or train to cast their ballot, hopefully increasing voter turnout.

“With this initiative, the playing field is being leveled so that registered voters can exercise their constitutional right,” said RTD CEO Debra Johnson. “While data shows that mail ballot voting has significantly increased voter turnout in Colorado, providing systemwide zero-fare transit access on general election days further reduces barriers to polling places.”

More than 400 drop boxes and 350 voting centers will be available for voters by Oct. 24, with some locations opening earlier. Locations, opening date and hours are available at GoVoteColorado.gov. Voters can use RTD’s online trip planner to find the best route to get there.

The ballot for the general election will include 11 statewide ballot measures, in addition to more than 150 state and local races and local initiatives in some counties.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters between Monday and Friday.

Coloradans can register to vote and update voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 31 to receive a ballot in the mail. Afterwards, Coloradans can still register to vote and vote in person until 7 p.m. on Election Day. In person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.