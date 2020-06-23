Democrat Andrew Romanoff's surging U.S. Senate campaign has raised $1 million since the end of the last quarter and just finished its best weekly take with $200,000 in contributions, his campaign said.

Romanoff, former speaker of the Colorado House, is facing former Gov. John Hickenlooper in a June 30 primary for the seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

Long considered the race's front-runner in fundraising, name identification and support from the party establishment, Hickenlooper has seen his favorite status falter under a barrage of attacks from Romanoff, Gardner and national Republicans in the two weeks since ballots went out on June 8.

Also Tuesday, Romanoff released a new TV ad his campaign said will run statewide through the primary.

The 30-second ad juxtaposes Romanoff's progressive call to arms with jibes at Gardner and Hickenlooper.

"This moment," Romanoff says in the ad as a flurry of images flash by, "it calls out for the best in each of us to choose hope over fear, courage over hate, a new generation of leadership, a clean energy future, healthcare for all, an economy that works for everyone."

Then, as footage from a Gardner ad attacking Hickenlooper appears on screen, Romanoff adds: "But my opponents are playing the same old insider politics that’s way more about them, than it is about you."

The ad joins another Romanoff ad on the air that attacks Hickenlooper for ethical violations using excerpts from an ad condemning negative advertising run by Hickenlooper a decade ago during his first campaign for governor.

Hickenlooper allies and leading Democrats — including Gov. Jared Polis, who has stayed neutral in the primary — blasted Romanoff last week for going negative in the closing days of the primary.

A secretive group of Hickenlooper supporters have been on the air since Friday night hammering Romanoff for spearheading tough 2006 legislation aimed at cracking down on undocumented immigrants when he was House speaker. Romanoff has apologized for his role steering legislation, calling it his biggest regret.

Romanoff's estimated fundraising total of about $3.25 million still lags the $12.64 million reported by Hickenlooper by a wide margin. His fundraising boost announced Tuesday includes the $710,000 he reported raising in the pre-primary report filed last week, which covered the period from April 1 to June 15.

Gardner leads both Democrats with $15.7 million raised since 2015.

For the quarter so far, the Romanoff campaign says he's received just under 20,000 contributions from 10,921 individual donors, with 75% of them living in Colorado.